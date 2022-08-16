Jewellery maker Pandora goes big on lab-made diamonds with North American launch

FILE PHOTO: Pandora at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York
·2 min read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Pandora, the world's largest jewellery maker, said on Tuesday it would move ahead with its bet on lab-made diamonds, following its announcement last year to stop selling mined diamonds.

Copenhagen-based Pandora will launch a collection using unmined gems in North America this month, as it hopes to attract younger shoppers with cheaper and more sustainable stones guaranteed not to have come from conflict zones.

The launch of 269 stores across the United States and Canada as well as online comes after a smaller pilot launch in Britain last year.

"Lab-created diamonds are just as beautiful as mined diamonds, but available to more people and with lower carbon emissions," Chief Executive Officer Alexander Lacik said in a statement.

Lab-grown diamonds have seen demand growth and price decreases relative to natural-mined diamonds, according to Bain & Company research, which showed the average polished lab-grown retail price declined to 30% of natural prices.

The transition of lab-made gems towards being a viable commercial alternative to real diamonds has spurred firms such as De Beers and Swarovski to end their decades-old policy of shunning synthetic gems in their jewellery, while luxury group LVMH also is exploring the category.

The products range from a silver ring with a 0.15 carat lab-created diamond worth $300 to a solid gold ring which costs $1950.

While production of lab-grown diamonds is energy-intensive, Pandora said its diamonds would be made using only renewable energy.

The gems will be made using a technology in which a hydrocarbon gas mixture is heated to 800 Celsius (1,472 Fahrenheit), spurring carbon atoms to be deposited on a small seed diamond, growing into a crystal layer by layer.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • A Desert Nation Turns to Hydroponics to Make Feed for Its Livestock

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates is turning to vertical farming and hydroponics to produce food for local livestock as the desert nation tries to reduce its reliance on imports and shield itself from disruptions to global supply chains.Abu Dhabi-based startup World of Farming will begin building on-site operations at local farms later this year to provide fodder for meat and dairy producers that currently rely on imports for as much as 80% to 90% of their animal feed, said Faris Mesmar, c

  • General Electric (GE) Holds Promise Despite Supply-Chain Woes

    General Electric (GE) thrives on strong performance of the Aerospace and Healthcare segments, despite supply-chain disruptions and raw material cost inflation weighing on its operations.

  • U.N. special envoy to visit Myanmar amid 'deteriorating situation'

    Myanmar has been in chaos since the military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi early last year and launched a bloody crackdown on protests that followed. Noeleen Heyzer, the U.N. secretary-general's special envoy to Myanmar, is visiting after "extensive consultations with actors from across the political spectrum, civil society as well as communities affected by the ongoing conflict", the United Nations said in a statement dated Monday.

  • Now Elon Musk Is Telling China’s Censors About His Vision for the Future

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk contributed a column to the official publication of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the powerful agency that oversees data security for companies from Alibaba to Tencent and works with other government entities to censor online content.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It L

  • Germany Reaches Gas Storage Milestone Two Weeks Ahead of Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s gas storage facilities have reached a fill level of 75%, two weeks ahead of schedule, the country’s top regulator said, as Europe’s biggest economy tries to shore up supplies cut by Russia. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Tr

  • Going electric will cost the auto industry hundreds of thousands of jobs, experts predict

    Electric cars are simpler to make than gasoline vehicles. That simple fact could have the auto industry headed toward an employment crisis.

  • Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises

    Surging U.S. output, set against fading demand from China, as global oil prices on the back foot again Monday and adding further downward pressure to domestic gas prices.

  • Oil settles lower on weak economic Chinese economic data

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Monday after disappointing Chinese economic data renewed concerns of a global recession that would be expected to reduce fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled down $3.05, or 3.1%, to $95.10 a barrel after dropping 1.5% on Friday.

  • China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 10 American Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash. If you want to read about some more American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash, go directly to China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 5 American Stocks. The real […]

  • A German refinery partly owned by Moscow has started mixing US oil with Russian crude

    The refinery in Schwedt is partly owned by state-run energy giant Rosneft and has long relied on Russian crude from the Druzhba pipeline.

  • Inflation Isn’t Hitting Restaurants as Hard as Grocery Stores. Here’s Why.

    The inflationary gap between the two is the largest it's been since the 1970s.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Building the Future

    If investors can get their hands on the stocks that are building something much bigger, there's usually an outsized opportunity to benefit. There are plenty of reasons why Amazon might deserve a spot on your current buy list, but I think one of the most compelling is the company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing business.

  • Oil prices plunge 5% after China's economy suffers a shock slowdown in June

    Signs of progress in the Iran nuclear talks also helped push oil prices toward six-month lows, with the US crude benchmark dropping to well below $90.

  • Russia’s Oil Resilience Faces Bigger Test as EU Ban Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia defied expectations of a collapse in oil production following its invasion of Ukraine. But Moscow will have to redouble its efforts to find new buyers if it’s to keep output from shrinking in the coming months.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest:

  • How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now – in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts

    Recent subscriber fluctuations amid Wall Street's Hollywood reset makes the streaming wars more competitive than ever

  • China Joins Europe in Facing Threats From Worsening Drought

    (Bloomberg) -- A heat wave and drought in Sichuan is curbing hydropower generation, worsening an electricity shortage and leading to shutdowns at some factories in one of China’s most-populous provinces. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuc

  • Energy Secretary Says Gas Prices Will Continue to Fall — Unless This Happens

    The nation's top energy official has some cheery news for American motorists -- your gas prices should continue to fall in the coming months, and possibly hit their lowest point since last winter....

  • New climate deal spurs hopes of more carbon storage projects

    The rolling prairie lands of northeastern Wyoming have been a paradise of lush, knee-deep grass for sheep, cattle and pronghorn antelope this summer. McLaughlin and his University of Wyoming colleagues are studying whether tiny spaces in rock deep underground can permanently store vast volumes of greenhouse gas emitted by a coal-fired power plant. This is the concept known as carbon storage, long touted as an answer to global warming that preserves the energy industry's burning of fossil fuels to generate electricity.

  • Saudi Aramco rakes in record £40bn profit

    Saudi Aramco has announced the biggest quarterly profit of any public company in history thanks to surging oil prices and demand.

  • Top REITs for August 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.