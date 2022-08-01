Jewelry Brand Tiffany and Co. Unveils $50K CryptoPunk Necklaces

Luxury jewelry brand Tiffany and Co. is putting CryptoPunks on-chain: diamond chains.

We’re taking NFTs to the next level. Exclusive to CryptoPunks holders, NFTiff transforms your NFT into a bespoke pendant handcrafted by Tiffany & Co. artisans. You’ll also receive an additional NFT version of the pendant. Learn more: https://t.co/FJwCAxw8TN #NFTiff #TiffanyAndCo pic.twitter.com/pyKlWejHv4 — Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) July 31, 2022

The company is selling 250 customized, diamond-encrusted pendant necklaces for 30 ETH (around $50,000) a pop to holders of the famed collection. Each necklace will include a combination of 30 diamonds and gemstones, according to Tiffany’s website.

The necklaces will go on sale Aug. 5 and are only available for CryptoPunk holders to purchase in the form of NFTs redeemable for the physical necklaces. Tiffany’s will net over $12 million from the sale’s sellout, standing to make even more profit from resale royalties.

The release comes as a tie-up with the crypto startup Chain, which is taking care of the launch’s back end. Chain’s CEO Deepak Thapliyal first teased the collaboration in a tweet last week.

NFT Twitter had mixed reactions to the announcement, with some users criticizing the pendant’s high price. Others praised the collaboration as a step forward for the collection’s image.



