Jewelry, merchandise worth thousands stolen from Chabad of Bakersfield

Aug. 31—The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man accused of breaking glass and stealing several valuable items, costing thousands, at the Chabad of Bakersfield.

"I was devastated to come to our beautiful synagogue and find it completely desecrated," Chabad of Bakersfield wrote on its Facebook page. It added the Torah scrolls weren't taken.

It happened at about 7:25 a.m. Monday. The synagogue wrote in a social media post that electronic devices such as a Samsung tablet, credit card machines, microphone equipment, charity boxes and thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and jewelry were stolen.

The suspect is a man in his thirties who has brown hair, and was wearing a plaid jacket and blue jeans during the theft, a news release said.

Anyone with information to help with the ongoing investigation is asked to call Detective R. Garcia at 661-326-3555 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.

Residents can help Chabad recover costs by donating here: www.chabadofbakersfield.com/donate