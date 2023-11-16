Jewelry scam on the North Shore targeting elderly residents prompts warning from police

Authorities on the North Shore are asking elderly residents to remain vigilant after reports of scammers stealing jewelry from unsuspecting victims.

Revere Police say these thieves approach the victim in the street or in supermarket parking lots and often attempt to get the victim to come near their car.

Once the victim approaches, the scammers will say it’s their birthday and they want to gift the victim a piece of jewelry.

The scammers will then attempt to place a necklace or ring on the victim and, when doing so, will remove the victim’s real jewelry and replace it with counterfeit.

Earlier this week, police throughout the Merrimack Valley issued a warning about similar scams taking place in their communities.

Anyone approached by these suspects is asked to not engage in conversation with them and to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

