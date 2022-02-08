Jewelry shop in Merced Mall targeted in brazen smash-and-grab robbery by 12-15 people

Merced police are investigating a brazen daytime a smash and grab that happened Tuesday afternoon at a jewelry store inside the Merced Mall.

At 12:51 p.m., Merced police officers responded to Prestigio Jewelers, according to Merced Police Lt. Emily Foster.

Foster said multiple witnesses reported about 12 to 15 males with masks over their faces, used hammers to break out windows and display cases before taking merchandise from the store.

At this time it is unknown exactly what property was stolen and the value of the items, police said.

Detectives are on scene working to locate witnesses as well as video surveillance in an attempt to identify and possible suspects and vehicles involved.

Foster said the police department will request full prosecution of those involved. “It’s not something that is going to be acceptable here,” said Foster

No injuries were reported to the store employees.