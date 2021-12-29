Jewelry stolen from Southeast Rochester in afternoon burglary
Dec. 29—Two Rochester residents returned home to their Southeast Rochester apartment Tuesday evening to find their door kicked in and jewelry missing.
Rochester police were called about 8 p.m. to the 1400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast for a report of a burglary. The apartment's two residents, a 22-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, reported they were gone from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and returned home to find the front door kicked in, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.
Approximately $2,000 worth of jewelry was reported stolen.