Jewelry stolen from Southeast Rochester in afternoon burglary

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.

Dec. 29—Two Rochester residents returned home to their Southeast Rochester apartment Tuesday evening to find their door kicked in and jewelry missing.

Rochester police were called about 8 p.m. to the 1400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast for a report of a burglary. The apartment's two residents, a 22-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, reported they were gone from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and returned home to find the front door kicked in, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Approximately $2,000 worth of jewelry was reported stolen.

