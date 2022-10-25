Jewelry store on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield burglarized

A jewelry store on the Berlin Turnpike was burglarized on Tuesday morning, according to the Wethersfield Police Department.

Police responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Turnpike for a reported burglary just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found that an entry was forced to the store through an adjacent empty building space at 1408 Berlin Turnpike. Police said they searched the premises, but the suspects fled prior to their arrival.

The burglary is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Justin Hilchuk at 860-721-2900.