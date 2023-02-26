Jewelry store owner charged over gunfire outside mall

Feb. 25—A jewelry store owner who apparently took the law into his own hands has been arrested in connection with Friday afternoon's gunfire outside the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Michael Anthony Caruso, 27, of West Pittston has been charged with multiple counts of reckless endangerment after police say he fired a handgun at another individual in the parking lot outside the mall, in the vicinity of JC Penney and Royal House Buffet.

Caruso was allegedly firing at a man believed to have committed a theft at a store inside the mall, according to police statements made Friday after the incident occurred. A review of Caruso's social media activity indicates that he is the owner of Devan Diamond and Co. located in the mall, though it's not explicitly stated in the criminal affidavit filed against him that the theft took place at that store.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Chief Will Clark on Friday said the robbery suspect or suspects sped away in a burgundy colored Cadillac. As of Saturday afternoon there was no indication that any suspects had been identified or apprehended.

On Saturday the township police department's Facebook page shared "a great video we came across explaining Pennsylvania's laws pertaining to self defense."

Its title: "Can you shoot a thief?"

"While we have no affiliation with this website or their content, they do provide an overall good summary and insight on whether you can shoot a thief," the post added.

Incident described

According to the criminal complaint:

Initial reports made to Luzerne County 911 around 12:30 p.m. Friday were of an active shooting incident outside of the Wyoming Valley Mall, and officers from the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

A Wilkes-Barre Township sergeant was among the first to arrive at the scene, and he encountered a male with his hands up in the air.

The male, later identified as Caruso, allegedly told the sergeant "it was me" and when asked where the firearm was, said that it was in his right front pants pocket.

A nine-millimeter pistol was recovered from Caruso's pocket at this time.

A witness interviewed at the scene told investigators that she was sitting in her car outside the mall when she heard gunshots.

She said that she saw a man, with a description matching that of Caruso, firing a handgun at another man. She told police that the man with the gun continued to chase the other male and continued firing the gun.

This witness also said that the man firing the gun was shooting toward the intersection of the mall's entrance road and Mundy Street, which was described in the criminal complaint as "clearly congested" with motor vehicles and pedestrians making the turn into and out of the mall parking lot.

A second witness told investigators that she was exiting the mall with her mother when she saw a man running out of the mall, shortly followed by another man.

This witness reported that the first man tripped and fell, and that the man chasing him, identified as Caruso, said "I will shoot you" before firing three shots at the other man.

The man being fired at was not identified by police in the criminal complaint.

A bullet hole was discovered in one of the cars sitting in the parking lot. A search of the vehicle consented to by the vehicle's owner revealed a bullet lodged in the driver's side door panel.

The police report concludes by saying that Caruso "recklessly" fired five rounds from his pistol into the highly-congested public area, striking an unoccupied vehicle during a heavily traveled time of day.

The report also cites several 911 calls made in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, resulting in "many people fearing for their safety and the safety of others."

Caruso was arraigned Friday evening in front of District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz, and charged with five misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

The suspect was also charged with propulsion of missiles onto roadways, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief — all misdemeanor offenses, as well.

Caruso was released after making bail at $50,000 unsecured, with the condition that he must relinquish all of his firearms to law enforcement. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9 in Luzerne County Central Court.