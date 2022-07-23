Jewelry story robbery suspect rams Benton deputy car after 100-mph highway chase

A Benton City man is in jail facing two felony charges after a bold daylight jewelry store heist in Prosser and a high-speed highway chase with police.

Mark Lauteren, 20, is accused of walking into Becks Jewelry on 6th Street about 11:30 a.m. Friday and grabbing several rings, said Prosser Police Chief Dave Giles.

When Lauteren was confronted by employees, he said he would use a gun in his pocket.

He was seen driving off in a white Mustang with Washington license plates, said Giles.

Prosser officers searched the area and spotted the Mustang headed east on Interstate 82 toward Benton City and the Tri-Cities.

A Prosser officer tried to pull him over, but Lauteren took off and officers followed.

Benton County Sheriff’s deputies joined the chase and followed him to the Benton City area about 20 miles away, said Giles. Speeds reached up to 100 mph, according to initial reports.

“During the pursuit, the suspect rammed a Benton County Sheriff’s vehicle, and shortly thereafter was placed under arrest after running off the road in the area of (Old Inland Empire highway) and Rayhill,” said Giles in a news release.

A gun and jewelry were recovered from the car, he said.

Lauteren is being held at the Benton County jail in Kennewick on investigation of armed robbery and felony eluding.