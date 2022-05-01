Jewelry Theft Ring Caught; Murderer Killed In Prison | SoCal In Brief

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into the Southland's top stories, Golden State residents should know that a retail theft ring that stole more than $1 million in jewelry from JCPenny and Sam's Club stores was apprehended.



The organized theft ring stole items from stories across nine California counties including Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernardino and Tulare.

The news comes months flash mobs of thieves descended on stores across several counties during the holiday season, raising the alarm statewide. While such cases slowed down into this year, they are still being reported.

From a vehicle that plunged into an Original Tommy's burger stand in Westlake to the killing of a man who was serving a life sentence for brutally stabbing an elderly couple in Monrovia — here are some of the stories you may have missed.

Man Who Murdered Southland Couple Killed In Prison

A man serving a life sentence for stabbing an elderly couple to death was killed in custody and it was being investigated as a homicide.

Car Flies Into Original Tommy's LA Burger Stand: Report

A car became airborne and plunged into Original Tommy's after it lost control Friday night. The incident damaged multiple parked cars.

CA Theft Ring That Stole $1M In Jewelry Apprehended: Prosecutors

Two people pleaded guilty to taking part in a series of smash-and-grab robberies of jewelry at stores across nine California counties.

LA Police Find Man Shot To Death In Vehicle

Authorities on Saturday were investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a car in the Melrose District.

Son Arrested After 69-Year-Old Mother Found Dead In Palmdale

A woman's body was found inside a Los Angeles County home on Saturday, where her son reportedly barricaded himself until his arrest.

Stagecoach Country Music Festival Day 2: In Photos

The second day of the Riverside County-based festival featured headliner Carrie Underwood with a surprise appearance from Axl Rose.

2 Recreational Vehicles Damaged By Fire In Barrio Logan

A fire caused $55,000 worth of damage to two recreational vehicles and a fence in Barrio Logan, fire officials said Sunday.

Gusty Winds Forecast For San Diego County Mountains And Deserts

Gusty westerly winds were forecast to prevail over San Diego County mountains and deserts Sunday through Tuesday.

House Fire In Logan Heights Displaces 2 Adults, 2 Children

Four residents were displaced from a house fire that also caused $60,000 in damage.

2 Killed, Suspect At Large In Suspected Racing Crash On 91 Freeway



Two people were killed in a suspected street racing crash on the Riverside Freeway in the Compton area.

COVID Hospitalizations, Infections Creep Up In OC

The latest numbers come as the county's infection rate is showing signs of trending upward.

Police Investigate Shooting Death Of HS Baseball Player In OC

A high school baseball player had just finished a game and was sitting in a park vehicle when he was fatally shot.



Man Killed In East San Diego Park

Homicide detectives are investigating the death Saturday of a 31-year-old man in Teralta Park in East San Diego.

Did L.A.'S Experiment With Free Buses Work?

When fares came back, ridership dropped, but not for long.

Los Angeles Hits A High For Drug Overdose Deaths

Fentanyl and methamphetamine prove ever more deadly, particularly for the unhoused.









