Jewelry theft suspects took at least 15 designer watches, then drove to Las Vegas, police say

Sep. 28—Two people accused of stealing about $3 million worth of jewelry from an Urbana home took more than a dozen designer watches and drove a rental car to Las Vegas the same evening, charging documents say.

Police this week announced charges against Demarco Coney-Jones, 29, of Merced, California, and Akayla Tuttle, 22, of Las Vegas, in connection with the Aug. 18 burglary.

Coney-Jones rented a vehicle at Reagan National Airport at about 9 a.m. the morning of the crime, charging documents say. Surveillance footage from cameras owned by the victim's neighbors show that vehicle driving up and down an alleyway near the victim's home "several times" between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., the documents say.

The burglary occurred between 5 and 6 p.m., charging documents say.

Coney-Jones returned the rental vehicle that same day because of a mechanical issue and was given a replacement, the documents say.

That second vehicle was returned to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas at about 5:30 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 20, indicating Coney-Jones began driving there on the evening of the 18th, police wrote.

The victim told police he arrived home after a trip to the bank and the grocery store to find that a back door had been forced open through a broken window.

Multiple designer watches, as well as gold and diamond necklaces, were missing from an upstairs bedroom, the victim told police.

The stolen items included an 18-karat gold watch valued at more than $624,000, police wrote in charging documents.

Police identified Coney-Jones by tracing the license plate on the vehicle seen in surveillance footage.

Tuttle, meanwhile, was leasing a property "associated with Coney-Jones" in Las Vegas, charging documents say.

The charging documents allege both Coney-Jones and Tuttle can be seen in snapshots of surveillance video from the Enterprise rental counter at Reagan National Airport.

FBI agents searched the Las Vegas property on Aug. 28 and recovered almost $2 million worth of the victim's items, consisting of 15 watches.

They also found a stolen handgun and an AK-47 assault rifle with an "obliterated serial number" on the property, both stored in a room that also contained a safe with passports for Tuttle and Coney-Jones, charging documents say.

Coney-Jones and Tuttle were extradited and charged with first-degree burglary and theft of more than $100,000.

Coney-Jones' attorney, Benjamin Herbst, told the News-Post on Tuesday that he had no comment on behalf of his client.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Tuttle.

