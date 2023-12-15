Jewelry thieves hit two stores inside Belden Village Mall during early-morning heist

JACKSON TWP. − Thieves got inside Belden Village Mall early Friday morning before it opened, stole merchandise from two stores and fled before police arrived, police said.

An alarm at Kay Jewelers in the mall on Belden Village Street NW was triggered around 4:08 a.m., according to a statement issued by Jackson Township police.

When officers arrived, they found that the intruder or intruders had entered the Kay Jewelers and Zales and stolen merchandise.

Police Chief Mark Brink said someone had smashed glass, it wasn't clear glass windows or glass cases, and jewelry stolen. He said as of late Friday morning, police had not yet made any arrests.

The police's statement asked anyone who may have seen what had happened at the mall this morning or has any information to contact Jackson Township Police Det. Brandon Alger at (330) 830-6264 or leave an anonymous tip at (330) 834-3967.

A message was left Friday for the Belden Village Mall's general manager seeking comment.

An employee at Kay Jeweler's at Belden Village Mall said the store's general manager was busy with a customer. When asked about the burglary, she declined comment and referred questions to the "home office."

A phone call to Zales' Belden Village location was not answered and led to an automated system that did not accept messages.

A message seeking comment was left for a spokeswoman for Signet Jewelers, the Akron-based parent company of Kay Jewelers and Zales Jewelers.

