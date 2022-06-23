Jewelry thieves steal more than $20,000 worth of merchandise from Ga. mall

The LaGrange Police Department are looking for jewelry thieves who stole upwards of $20,000 of merchandise from a local mall.

On Saturday, a man and woman visited The Treasure Box inside of the LaGrange Mall and stole over $20,000 worth of jewelry by distracting clerks and dropping the items into a purse.

Two men are also seen exiting the same vehicle they arrived in and picking them up in a gray SUV when they left the store.

Anyone who can identify any of the four individuals seen in the video, or have information about this incident are asked to contact Detective Spivey at 706-883-2625 or by calling Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.

