Jewelry thieves steal more than $20,000 worth of merchandise from Ga. mall
The LaGrange Police Department are looking for jewelry thieves who stole upwards of $20,000 of merchandise from a local mall.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Saturday, a man and woman visited The Treasure Box inside of the LaGrange Mall and stole over $20,000 worth of jewelry by distracting clerks and dropping the items into a purse.
TRENDING STORIES:
$100,000 stolen from Atlanta mansion of NBA star Vince Carter as wife and children hid in closet
A woman pushed a man into a Georgia lake during a birthday party, now she’s headed to prison
Georgia Supreme Court overturns Ross Harris’ murder conviction in son’s hot car death
Two men are also seen exiting the same vehicle they arrived in and picking them up in a gray SUV when they left the store.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Anyone who can identify any of the four individuals seen in the video, or have information about this incident are asked to contact Detective Spivey at 706-883-2625 or by calling Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.
IN OTHER NEWS: