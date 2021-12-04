Jewelry valued at $200,000 stolen from Sarasota home, police say

Sarasota police believe that this man stole a safe with jewelry from a Sarasota home.

Police are trying to identify a man who they believe stole approximately $200,000 worth of jewelry from a home in Sarasota on Nov. 23.

"Do you recognize this man or this vehicle?" a police news release asks. "Our Detectives would like to speak with him."

Police believe the suspect was driving a silver BMW X3 with a stolen temporary Georgia tag of P2809437.

The man, who was captured on the homeowner's security camera, entered a residence on Lincoln Drive between 9 and 10 a.m. on Nov. 23. He took a safe from the building, police say.

The safe contained various pieces of jewelry, including high-end items, according to Sarasota Police Department spokesperson Genevieve Judge.

An image of the suspect, who police say is around 6 feet tall.

The man drove westward on Lincoln Drive after leaving the residence, Judge said. Police believe he was driving a silver BMW X3 with a stolen temporary Georgia tag of P2809437.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarasota Police Detective Martinez at 941- 263-6082 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or visiting http://sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Anne Snabes covers city and county government for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at asnabes@gannett.com or (941) 228-3321 and follow her on Twitter at @a_snabes.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: About $200,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Sarasota home on Lincoln Drive