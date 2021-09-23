Jewels with Beauty, ESG and Blockchain: Bling Up Your Portfolio with Brilliant Earth

IPO Edge
·6 min read

  • Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. IPO to begin trading Thursday (NASDAQ: BRLT)

  • Socially responsible and digitally-savvy jeweler grew sales 56% in year to June

  • Expects long-term revenue growth of 25%-30% led by customer, category expansion

  • Company already very profitable with 14% Ebitda margin, aims for 15%-20% long term

  • Core strength in engagement and wedding rings but large potential beyond

  • Bracelet, earring and pendant categories grew over 100% in first half of 2021

  • Offers blockchain-enabled diamonds at scale to show full journey of each stone

  • Rare company with female CEO, majority female board and workforce

  • Capital light model with only selective brick-and-mortar footprint gives edge over rivals

  • At just 2.3 times 2022 estimated sales, priced well below Poshmark, Inc., Kering SA, Lululemon Athletica Inc.

By John Jannarone

Once investors get acquainted with Brilliant Earth Group, Inc., they may want to put a ring on it.

The socially responsible and digitally-savvy jeweler priced its shares Wednesday night at $12 per share, giving it a market capitalization of $1.1 billion. That price was slightly below the indicative range – likely the result of choppy overall market conditions this week.

But for smart investors, a lower price could spell a golden opportunity to own Brilliant Earth. The company is profitable, growing quickly, and positioned to disrupt an industry that’s barely changed in generations even as demands of younger customers shifted dramatically.

To understand Brilliant Earth’s potential, it’s important to understand its business model. While most jewelers have made online sales an afterthought, the company went digital first when it was founded in 2005 as an e-commerce company with just a single showroom in San Francisco.

In coming years, the company refined the online shopping experience to encourage customers to make even large, once-in-a-lifetime purchases online. Brilliant Earth provides extremely detailed images with extra features such as matching skin tones and even allowing demonstrations of rings on a customer’s own hands. Today, the average order is $3,152 – a serious sum that is likely to grow over time.

Of course, showrooms are important for many customers to get more excited about an engagement or wedding ring. And the company has seen a tremendous benefit to showing off its jewelry in person at one of its 14 showrooms. Sales within metro areas see an 80% revenue boost in the year after opening a new store (another innovative retailer, Rowing Blazers, has described a similar phenomenon from opening pop-up shops that boost online sales).

But Brilliant Earth knows it doesn’t need to be in every town in the country to succeed. While some other jewelers are hobbled with rent at thousands of stores in places with declining foot traffic like shopping malls, Brilliant Earth has a target of fewer than 100 locations across the country to get the job done.

Brilliant Earth offers another feature that appeals to Millennial and Gen Z customers: careful sourcing. The company, mindful of the “blood diamond” issues that still pervade parts of Africa, offers Beyond Conflict Free Diamonds and is a certified member of the Responsible Jewelry Council, a nonprofit.

That’s critical given that a whopping 73% of Millennials are willing to spend more on a product that stands for sustainability, according to Nielsen. And Brilliant Earth is way ahead of the pack, given that many other companies have only begun to focus on responsible sourcing in recent years (see chart below from Sentieo, an AI-enabled research platform, showing mentions of “responsible sourcing policy” in corporate documents).

Rarer still is Brilliant Earth’s use of technology to track the source of its gems. Brilliant Earth employs blockchain tech to monitor diamonds from the mining operator, through cutting and polishing, and finally to the customer. It was one of the first to embrace blockchain diamonds and now offers 10,000 such stones.

That’s just one piece of the company’s comprehensive approach to ESG. It regularly makes noble gestures such as funding a primary school in the Democratic Republic of Congo and backing a program to help gold miners in Peru avoid poisonous mercury.

Another unusual characteristic is the role of women at Brilliant Earth – from showroom to boardroom. CEO Beth Gerstein is female, as is most of the board, along with the overwhelming majority of the company’s total staff.

All of this has contributed to impressive growth and profits. In the year through June, revenue soared 56% from a year earlier, when it also posted a 14% adjusted Ebitda margin. Both metrics are expected to remain strong in coming years, with a long-term revenue growth target of at least 25% to 30% and Ebitda margins of at least 15% to 20%.

What will keep the momentum going? The company’s brand awareness is incredibly strong and it boasts a sky-high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 75, indicating shoppers will likely return again and again.

What’s more, the company has expanded beyond its core bridal offering into categories such as bracelets, earrings and pendants. Sales of all three jumped over 100% in the first half of 2021.

And with customers getting ever-more comfortable shopping online (or visiting a growing number of showrooms), there is plenty of potential to move into pricier fine jewelry items. That should underpin continued expansion in profit margins.

International sales, which account for 80% of the total jewelry market, are yet another opportunity. The company has made localized websites in multiple countries and already reported positive results from the efforts. That is a far less-risky approach than attempting to open dozens of storefronts and lock into leases in unfamiliar territory, a mistake many retailers have made.

Competition naturally exists, but it may wane over time. Small mom-and-pop operators are burdened with much higher inventory, lease or related real estate commitments, and don’t have the ability to take advantage of scale or data from CRM in the way Brilliant Earth can.

Even luxury juggernauts like LVMH’s Tiffany or Compagnie Financière Richemont SA’s Cartier fall short of Brilliant Earth. For instance, such companies lack the ability to personalize items, they are generally stuck with expensive real estate obligations, and can’t compare when it comes to ESG credentials.

And for now, Brilliant Earth is priced right. Based on the IPO price, the company trades at an enterprise value of 2.3 times IPO Edge’s estimated 2022 sales. That compares with 4 times for Poshmark, 4.5 times for Kering, and 7.8 times for Lululemon, according to Sentieo.

Jewelry dates back thousands of years and is unlikely to go out of fashion anytime soon. But with the business model ripe to change, investors looking for beautiful returns would be wise to say “yes” to Brilliant Earth.

Contact:

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief

editor@IPO-Edge.com

IPO Edge

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lululemon Sets Up

    After a strong earnings gap a couple weeks ago, Lululemon has held its gains and barely tested its 10- and 21-day moving averages.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy in the Sell-Off

    Whether you're a seasoned investor or just getting started, it's never fun to see your holdings lose value. With that in mind, here's why three Motley Fool contributors selected Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH), Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) as great stocks to buy during the current market sell-off. John Ballard (Poshmark): The secondhand clothing market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 39% through 2024, outpacing the growth of the broader apparel market and reaching $64 billion in annual spending.

  • Is Twilio Inc. (TWLO) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Last year we predicted the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we told in advance that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock […]

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Rallies

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $117.81, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session.

  • Teladoc (TDOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $138.67, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session.

  • Home Depot (HD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Home Depot (HD) closed at $335.93, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day.

  • What Will Q3 Earnings Season Show?

    We know that the earnings picture remains strong, even though the growth pace is expected to decelerate significantly in Q3 and beyond. What we don't know at this stage is...

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Qualcomm (QCOM) closed the most recent trading day at $133.01, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session.

  • Facebook Chief Technology Officer Schroepfer to Step Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer, a 13-year veteran who oversees the social network’s work in artificial intelligence, virtual reality and the blockchain, will step down next year.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic Fia

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Breeze Through Your Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Breeze Through Your Retirement. Whether you are a retiree looking to meet your ever-growing expenses at […]

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • Evergrande agrees deal to avoid default on key bond

    Embattled Chinese property titan Evergrande said Wednesday it had agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid missing one of its interest payments and avoid default, but its deeper debt burden remains.

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) Expands Home Internet Service Across 4 States

    T-Mobile (TMUS) is committed to bringing affordable and reliable high-speed Internet to homes across the country.