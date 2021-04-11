Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Jewett-Cameron Trading Co (NAS:JCTCF, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $10.8 per share and the market cap of $37.7 million, Jewett-Cameron Trading Co stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Jewett-Cameron Trading Co is shown in the chart below.


Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Because Jewett-Cameron Trading Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 5.7% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Jewett-Cameron Trading Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 8.58, which is better than 90% of the companies in Forest Products industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Jewett-Cameron Trading Co at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Jewett-Cameron Trading Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of Jewett-Cameron Trading Co over the past years:

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Jewett-Cameron Trading Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $48.2 million and earnings of $0.93 a share. Its operating margin is 9.32%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Forest Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Jewett-Cameron Trading Co is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Jewett-Cameron Trading Co over the past years:

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Jewett-Cameron Trading Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 71% of the companies in Forest Products industry. Jewett-Cameron Trading Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 2.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Forest Products industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Jewett-Cameron Trading Co's ROIC was 23.17, while its WACC came in at 4.42. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Jewett-Cameron Trading Co is shown below:

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

In summary, the stock of Jewett-Cameron Trading Co (NAS:JCTCF, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Forest Products industry. To learn more about Jewett-Cameron Trading Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Hornet LaMelo Ball still Rookie of the Year favorite? We asked voters who’ll decide

    How might Charlotte Hornet LaMelo Ball’s broken wrist affect Rookie of Year vote?

  • New video from Elon Musk's Neuralink claims monkey is playing Pong with his mind

    Neuralink, the neurotechnology startup from Elon Musk, released a video that appears to show a monkey playing a game of Pong with only its mind.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    See all the winners and nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • University of Miami expected to land George Mason leading scorer Jordan Miller

    The University of Miami, which lost four players to the transfer portal, is expected to land highly touted combo guard Jordan Miller, one of eight players transferring out of the Patriot program after the firing of coach Dave Paulsen.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.

  • House, Senate override Hogan's vetoes on police reform bills

    Determined action came at the end of the week from lawmakers in Annapolis after Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed police reform bills. The Republican governor vetoed legislation Friday that includes the core components of a series of police reform bills. ﻿The legislation, nearly a year in the making, is in response to the Minneapolis police in-custody death of George Floyd and the protests of thousands of people demanding more police accountability and transparency.

  • 'We are done dying': NAACP, others express outrage at pepper-spraying of Black and Latino Army officer during traffic stop

    Virginia's attorney general, at least one congressman and the NAACP are furious at the actions of Windsor police officers during a traffic stop.

  • 'White Lives Matter' rallies flop as hardly anyone shows up

    Neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists planned rallies in dozens of cities Sunday but hardly anyone showed up.

  • Henry Cavill goes Instagram official with new girlfriend — see the pic!

    Cavill, 37, introduced his "beautiful and brilliant love" Natalie Viscuso to his 15 million Instagram followers.

  • Sir John Major calls on Royal family to ‘end friction as speedily as possible’

    Sir John Major said yesterday that the “friction” between the Royal family and the Duke of Sussex was “better ended as speedily as possible”. The former prime minister spoke about the rift after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would fly back from the US to attend the Duke’s funeral. Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Sir John was asked whether he agreed with comments made by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who said: “Many a family gather and get over tension and broken relationships at the time of a funeral. Something very profound unites them all again – that would be true of this family, I am sure.” Sir John, who was appointed special guardian to Princes William and Harry after the death of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, said: “I’m sure he is right, I believe he is right and I certainly hope so. “The friction that we are told has arisen is a friction better ended as speedily as possible, and a shared emotion, a shared grief, at the present time because of the death of their father, their grandfather, I think is an ideal opportunity. “I hope very much that it is possible to mend any rifts that may exist.”

  • A 911 dispatcher in Louisiana was arrested after authorities say she refused to return $1.2 million that was accidentally deposited into her account

    According to a lawsuit filed last week, Charles Schwab & Co. mistakenly transferred the woman more than $1.2 million. It meant to transfer $82.56.

  • Hugh Jackman and wife stun in 1996 wedding photos shared for their 25th anniversary

    The actor said it was his "destiny" for the couple to be together.

  • Bristling tensions with Prince Harry remain, but Royal family will wear the mask of unity at Duke’s funeral

    The subtle briefings were designed to give Prince Harry the softest possible landing on his arrival back in the UK ahead of his beloved grandfather’s funeral on Saturday. From sources suggesting he was “united in grief” with the rest of the Royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, to the couple’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie insisting – should anyone be in doubt – that “Harry was incredibly close to Philip”, the Sussex spin machine was in evidence as the displaced Prince prepared for his first transatlantic flight in 13 months. Members of the Royal family also sought to calm serves ahead of what is feared could be a difficult reunion for the House of Windsor, with a palace source suggesting that the Prince of Wales was particularly looking forward to seeing his youngest son. “It’s been more than a year,” they pointed out.

  • John Boehner says that Mitch McConnell 'holds his feelings, thoughts, and emotions in a lockbox'

    For Boehner, a jovial, backslapping politician who is known to publicly cry, McConnell's steely and to-the-point demeanor is quite a contrast.

  • 'I hate this home now:' California couple finally changes the locks on their dream house after previous owner refused to leave for over a year

    Myles and Tracie Albert bought their home with cash in January 2020. But the seller used a legal loophole during the pandemic to remain in the house.

  • Why Prince Philip’s great-grandchildren shouldn't attend the Royal funeral

    Of all the images that stood out during the televised funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, there was one that has endured in the collective consciousness longer than any other: that of two boys who had just lost their mother, walking in sombre procession behind her coffin, while the world looked in upon their most private moment. Alongside Princes William and Harry that day walked their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Amid a terrible whirlwind of public mourning and spectacle, the Duke was reportedly deeply concerned about the emotional wellbeing of his bereaved grandsons, then 15 and 12. “I’ll walk if you walk,” he apparently told them at a dinner before the funeral. And, of course, he kept his word. Almost a quarter of a century later, has there been a change of heart within the monarchy about the role of children at Royal funerals? It is understood that the Duke’s 10 great-grandchildren, who include Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not be in attendance at his funeral this Saturday. That nine are under 10 years of age (Savannah Phillips will turn 11 in December) has likely played a part in the decision.

  • Andre Drummond shows what bully basketball can do for injury-depleted Lakers

    The Lakers need Andre Drummond to be on his game with LeBron James and Anthony Davis injured, and he provided that in win over the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Harry Reid on former House Speaker John Boehner: 'I did everything I could to cause him trouble' but we 'got a lot done'

    "The deal is this - Boehner and I got a lot done, but we didn't mince words," he said. "He was right. I did everything I could to cause him trouble."

  • New puppies will keep the Queen company now Prince Philip has gone

    She vowed not to breed any more dogs, fearing she might trip over them in her advancing years, or worse still – leave them behind when the time came. Yet the Queen’s unexpected decision to take on two new puppies last month at the age of 94 will help her to cope with the loss of Prince Philip, according to royal insiders. The dog-loving monarch surprised palace staff when she requested that they begin searching for a pair of pets to replace her beloved pooches. The move followed the death of Her Majesty’s dorgi (a cross between a corgi and a dachshund) Vulcan, last November leaving her with one dorgi, called Candy.

  • Queen says Duke of Edinburgh’s death ‘has left a huge void’ in her life

    The Queen has said that the death of her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, has “left a huge void in her life”. In the monarch's first reported comments on Prince Philip's death, she was also said to have described her husband’s passing as a “miracle". The Queen's words were relayed by the Duke of York, as he left a church service in Windsor. Her Majesty is understood to have taken huge comfort in the warm tributes that have flooded in from across the globe. Prince Andrew, 61, described the depth of his mother's grief as he spoke of how she had been coping in recent days. "The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person,” he said. “And she described his passing as a miracle. “She's contemplating, I think is the way that I would put it. She described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure that we're there to support her. “And I know that there is a huge amount of support, not just for her but but for everybody as we go through this enormous change.” Details about Prince Philip's final moments emerged on Sunday, as the Countess of Wessex told a member of the public: “It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went. Very, very peaceful.”