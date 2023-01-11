Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTC.F) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Jewett-Cameron Trading's (NASDAQ:JCTC.F) stock is up by a considerable 20% over the past month. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. In this article, we decided to focus on Jewett-Cameron Trading's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jewett-Cameron Trading is:

4.8% = US$1.2m ÷ US$24m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Jewett-Cameron Trading's Earnings Growth And 4.8% ROE

When you first look at it, Jewett-Cameron Trading's ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 23%. Therefore, Jewett-Cameron Trading's flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Jewett-Cameron Trading's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 13% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Jewett-Cameron Trading fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Jewett-Cameron Trading Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Jewett-Cameron Trading doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business. However, this doesn't explain why the company hasn't seen any growth. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Jewett-Cameron Trading's performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Jewett-Cameron Trading and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

