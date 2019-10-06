Jewish death row inmate wins appeal days before execution after judge’s ‘regular racism and antisemitism’ revealed

For more than 15 years on death row, Randy Halprin filed challenge after challenge to his sentence. The denials began to stack up.

Finally, on Friday, one of his appeals persuaded Texas’ highest court to stay his execution, which had been scheduled for 10 October.

Halprin’s lawyers had found several people who said that the judge who oversaw their client’s murder conviction had regularly used racist language and referred to Halprin, who is Jewish, using antisemitic slurs.

The lawyers had been spurred to investigate the judge, Vickers Cunningham, by an explosive report in The Dallas Morning News last year saying that he had promised to reward his children if they married a white, Christian person of the opposite sex.

The report sank the judge’s campaign for Dallas County commissioner.

Now, a trial court will determine whether Mr Cunningham’s reported views and behaviour warrant a new trial for Halprin.

Randy Halprin in visitation cell on death row won an appeal days before he was due to be executed as judge's 'racism' came to light: AP Photo/Brett Coomer, File

“The ruling is a very strong signal that the court is not going to tolerate bigotry in criminal courts in Texas,” said Tivon Schardl, one of Halprin’s lawyers.

The decision from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is just the latest twist in the sentencing of a group of defendants known as the Texas Seven, four of whom have been executed.

Halprin and six other men carried out a string of robberies after escaping from prison in December 2000. During their last holdup, they were confronted by officer Aubrey Hawkins, and several men opened fire, killing the officer and dragging him with a car.

Halprin has always said he did not fire a gun; at trial, he told a jury that he had not wanted to carry a gun and “freaked out” when the other men began shooting. His lawyers have argued that their client was at the bottom of the Texas Seven hierarchy.

But Halprin was convicted and sentenced to death in 2003 under a fiercely debated Texas statute known as the law of parties, which allows accomplices to be punished as if they had been the ones to pull the trigger.

The only other living member of the escapees, Patrick Murphy, saw his execution temporarily blocked by the US supreme court in March.

Robert Dunham, the executive director of the Death Penalty Information Centre, said that an impartial judge — one who provides instructions to the jury and rules on lawyers’ motions — was essential to having a fair trial.

The lawyers’ investigation had revealed the judge’s “virulent antisemitism,” Mr Dunham said, and should be grounds for a new trial.

Mr Cunningham, who did not respond to messages seeking comment, has admitted to making the marriage deal with his children, but denied using racist language and said his personal views never affected his decisions during court proceedings.