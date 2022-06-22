Jewish family repays the Greek family who saved them from the Nazis

Associated Press

A former West Virginia lawmaker who livestreamed himself on Facebook storming the U.S. Capitol and cheering on what he described as a “revolution” was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison. Derrick Evans, 37, who pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge, told the judge that he regrets his actions every day and is a “good person who unfortunately was caught up in a moment.” The Republican from Prichard, West Virginia, was sworn in as a member of the state's House of Delegates just weeks before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that halted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory and left more than 100 police officers injured.