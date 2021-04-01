Man, woman and child all slashed in possible NYC hate crime

A Jewish couple and their 1-year-old son were all slashed Wednesday evening in Lower Manhattan in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Video Transcript

- Three members of a family including a one-year-old boy were slashed during an attack in lower Manhattan. The triple slashing is being investigated as a possible bias crime. Officers took 30-year-old Darryl Jones into custody yesterday near State and Pearl Streets. Police say that Jones was ranting during the attack. And a knife was found at the scene.

A little boy was slashed on the chin. A man was slashed in the head. And a woman was slashed on the leg. The three victims are Jewish. Jones faces charges for assault and weapons possession.

