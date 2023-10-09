Jewish Federation of Greater KC vows to protect 'safe place for Jews' at home while supporting Israel
The Jewish community of Kansas City is devastated by the destruction and life lost after Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack on Israel.
The Jewish community of Kansas City is devastated by the destruction and life lost after Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack on Israel.
Since losing their final game of the regular season in Seattle, the Rangers have swept the Rays and taken two from the Orioles in Baltimore.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
Fantasy managers hailed the returns of Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp, who are expected to be difference makers the rest of the season.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his category-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
Kelce slipped just before halftime and limped to the locker room before halftime.
Ty Chandler took a handoff on a direct snap to successfully convert a fake punt and keep the Vikings' drive alive on Sunday afternoon.
Check out our latest positional preview for 2023-24 drafts, the power forwards!
The Bills got banged up and outplayed.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
House Republicans have been trying to put their stamp on various issues important to business, from energy to ESG investing. All that is now ground to a halt.
This New York Times piece examines the lengths to which China will go to capture electric vehicle market share.
The 21-year-old phenom was virtually unknown when the Rangers took him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
Biles would have won gold if she wasn't deducted for taking a safety measure on the Yurchenko double pike.
The actress said becoming a mom later in life was the right choice for her.
New studies suggest simple ways you can improve your health. Here's what to know.
Amazon's Project Kuiper is has launched its first two internet satellite prototypes. It plans to gather real-world data from the mission ahead of launching production in 2024.
As creative industries grapple with AI’s explosion into every artistic medium at once, separate calls from artists warning the world to take action before it’s too late are starting to converge. From fake Drake songs to stylized Instagram profile pictures, art conjured with newly sophisticated AI tools is suddenly ubiquitous — and so are conversations about how to rein in the technology before it does irrevocable harm to creative communities. This week, digital rights organization Fight for the Future partnered with music industry labor group United Musicians and Allied Workers to launch #AIdayofaction, a campaign that calls on Congress to block corporations from obtaining copyrights on music and other art made with AI.
The company sent its first two prototype satellites into space on Friday as part of Project Kuiper, its answer to SpaceX’s Starlink service.
October's first trading week ended with a twist after Wall Street reversed earlier losses and surged to the closing bell.
Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes.