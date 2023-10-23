Jewish Federation leaders: There is no moral equivalence between Israel and Hamas

The brutal terror attack carried out by the radical Islamic terrorist organization Hamas against Israeli civilians on Oct. 7 resulted in the murder of over 1,000 people, the kidnapping of more than 200, and the wounding of thousands.

Young people were slaughtered while dancing at a music festival, babies were murdered in front of parents, and parents murdered in front of their children.

Young children and the elderly (including American citizens) are among the kidnapped. It was the largest number of Jews killed in a single day since the Holocaust.

In response, as any sovereign nation would, the Israeli military (the “IDF”) is carrying out strategic airstrikes against Hamas bunkers and weapons storehouses in the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, the IDF is preparing to rescue the hostages, to eliminate Hamas’s capacity to conduct similar strikes in the future, and to send a strong message of deterrence to other terror groups in the region, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Iranian regime that financially sponsors them.

Jews and Palestinians alike are victims of Hamas’s terror

Going above and beyond what is required by law and giving away their intentions in order to spare civilian lives, the IDF has notified Palestinians in Gaza of a forthcoming ground offensive, encouraging them to evacuate the northern part of the territory.

Hamas, which tactically embraces the use of human beings as shields, and with a documented history of storing their weapons in hospitals and mosques, has actively encouraged civilians to stay in place, needlessly putting them at risk, and is counting on civilian deaths to turn international public opinion against Israel.

Let’s be clear: there is a vast difference between Israel’s efforts to defend its citizens from Jidahi terrorists, and Hamas’ mission – stated in its charter – to wipe Israel off the face of the map.

Israel does all it can to avoid civilian casualties. Hamas aspires to slaughter as many Jewish civilians as it can, and needlessly puts its own Palestinian civilians at risk. Hamas has continued to fire rockets indiscriminately into Israel at civilian targets each day since the war began. Intentions matter!

A wave of global antisemitism is on the rise

Courtesy of social media, Hamas is stoking the fire of global antisemitism. Synagogues around the world have been burned, defaced, suffered bomb threats and more this past week.

On college campuses, Jewish students have been attacked physically for supporting Israel. Jewish institutions, including here in Tennessee, have had to increase their spending on security to keep worshipers and community members safe.

And in the face of all this trauma, many in the Jewish community are also voicing support for innocent Palestinians who are being victimized at the hands of their Hamas terrorist overlords. The Jewish tradition teaches us to value life above all. Every civilian life lost in Gaza is a tragedy, and is not celebrated, but mourned by the global Jewish community. The recent murder of a 6-year-old Palestinian boy in Chicago due to his national origin drew outrage and condemnation from every major Jewish organization across the United States. There is no excuse for intentionally murdering children. Period.

Understand this: there is no moral equivalence between Israel and Hamas. Hamas intentionally targets Israeli civilians and does not value the lives of the Palestinians who are mere pawns in their ongoing terrorist mission. Israel is acting in self-defense against those who want to slaughter its citizens and eliminate their country and does not intentionally target civilians. The moral calculus is clear.

We call for commonsense moral clarity: to stand with Israel and denounce terrorism. The entire civilized world must pressure Hamas to release the hostages. Together, we must stand for life, for love, and for peace for all people.

Rabbi Dan Horwitz is CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville. Dr. Leslie Kirby is president the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville.

