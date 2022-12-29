Jewish Federation of NEPA condemns vandalism of cathedral

Dec. 29—The person who vandalized an exterior door at St. Peter's Cathedral on Christmas should be identified by police and held accountable, the Jewish Federation of Northeastern Pennsylvania said in a statement.

Saying that an attack on any group in Scranton is an attack on all, the federation stood in solidarity with the Diocese of Scranton and said no religious institution or symbol should ever be desecrated.

The Rev. Jeffrey Tudgay discovered the number 666, which for centuries has signified evil, etched into three doors on the Wyoming Avenue side of the church on Dec. 25. The Scranton police were contacted to investigate. The numbers remained scratched into the door frames Wednesday.

"No American person of faith should be intimidated from or discomforted in practicing his or her own religious beliefs," the statement read.

The diocese thanked the federation for their words and concurred with the belief that no religious institutions should ever be targeted, said spokesman Eric Deabill. Deabill did not have an update on the police investigation.

Scranton Police Chief Tom Carroll said in a message the investigators hope to conclude research of nearby video surveillance Thursday.

