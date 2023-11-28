Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County leaders visit Israel, ask community for support
The government of Israel issued a global travel warning for all of its citizens in response to what it said was a rise in antisemitic violence in the wake of Israel’s military response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants.
There are now a total of 85 hostages who have been released out of the roughly 240 hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas since Oct. 7, when the militant group unleashed a brutal attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people. Family members of the released hostages have started to share the experiences their loved ones have had to endure while they were held in captivity.
Prices have been volatile since a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel last month.
Eleven more Israeli hostages were released in exchange for 33 Palestinian prisoners on Monday as part of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, Qatari officials said. Both sides have agreed to extend the truce for two more days. Here's everything we know about the extended truce.
