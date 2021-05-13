Jewish group condemns 'pure antisemitism' in German protests

  • A police car stands in front of the synagogue in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Germany's leading Jewish group has sharply condemned protests in front of a synagogue in the western city of Gelsenkirchen as "pure antisemitism." The Central Council of Jews in Germany on Thursday tweeted a video of dozens of protesters waving Palestinian and Turkish flags and yelling expletives about Jews. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
  • A police car stands in front of the synagogue in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Germany's leading Jewish group has sharply condemned protests in front of a synagogue in the western city of Gelsenkirchen as "pure antisemitism." The Central Council of Jews in Germany on Thursday tweeted a video of dozens of protesters waving Palestinian and Turkish flags and yelling expletives about Jews. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
1 / 2

Germany Antisemitism

A police car stands in front of the synagogue in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Germany's leading Jewish group has sharply condemned protests in front of a synagogue in the western city of Gelsenkirchen as "pure antisemitism." The Central Council of Jews in Germany on Thursday tweeted a video of dozens of protesters waving Palestinian and Turkish flags and yelling expletives about Jews. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's leading Jewish group on Thursday sharply condemned protests in front of a synagogue in the western city of Gelsenkirchen as “pure antisemitism.”

Several other German cities including Berlin, Hamburg and Hannover have seen anti-Israeli protests over the past few days. At least two synagogues were attacked, and several Israeli flags were torn down and burned since the latest eruption of violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany tweeted a video of dozens of protesters in Gelsenkirchen waving Palestinian and Turkish flags and yelling expletives about Jews.

“Jew hatred in the middle of Gelsenkirchen in front of the synagogue. The times in which Jews were cursed in the middle of the street should have long been over. This is pure antisemitism, nothing else!” the group tweeted.

The German government repeatedly condemned anti-Israeli and antisemitic attacks earlier this week and said that “the perpetrators must be found and held responsible and Jewish institutions must be protected thoroughly.”

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Funke Media Group that “there must be zero tolerance for attacks on synagogues in our country.”

“All of us are called on to make it very clear that we do not accept if Jews in Germany are made responsible for the events in the Middle East — neither in the streets nor on social media,” Maas added.

The protests in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday were dispersed by police, German news agency dpa reported, but authorities reported further incidents in other parts of the country.

Some cities which had hoisted Israeli flags in front of their city halls on Wednesday in remembrance of the start of German-Israeli diplomatic relations on May 12, 1965, reported that the flags were torn down and sometimes burned.

An Israeli flag in front of a city hall in the western town of Solingen was torn and burnt and two Israeli flags in Berlin were also torn down late Wednesday night.

On Tuesday night, police stopped 13 suspects in the western city of Muenster near a synagogue after an Israeli flag was burned there. In the western city of Bonn, police said several people damaged the entrance of a synagogue with stones and investigators found a burned flag as well. In nearby Duesseldorf, somebody burned garbage on top of a memorial for a former synagogue.

Several cities and states in Germany have since upped their security and raised police presence in front of Jewish institutions, dpa reported.

In Berlin, some 100 people also assembled for a pro-Israel rally on Wednesday night in front of the city's landmark Brandenburg Gate waving Israeli flags and holding a banner saying “We stand with Israel — Now and Forever."

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus vaccines are exceeding expectations in the real world - even in the face of variants

    In Pfizer's case, the shot also seems to yield fewer instances of side effects like headache, fatigue, and muscle pain than it did in clinical trials.

  • U.S. stops flying migrant families across southern border states

    The Biden administration has continued a Trump-era public health order to expel migrants and asylum-seekers, but the policy is being challenged in federal court.

  • Joe Biden Says Israel Has 'Right To Defend Itself' Amid Conflict With Palestine

    After speaking to the Israeli prime minister, Biden said he hopes violence “will be closing down” soon, but didn't mention the Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes.

  • Israel targets Gaza tunnels, Palestinian rocket attacks persist

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel fired artillery and mounted extensive air strikes on Friday against a network of Palestinian militant tunnels under Gaza that it dubbed "the Metro", amid persistent rocket attacks on Israeli towns. An Israeli military spokesman said that while ground forces had taken part in the 40-minute, pre-dawn offensive, none had crossed into the Gaza Strip, as hostilities entered their fifth day with no sign of abating. Rocket barrages against southern Israel swiftly followed the Israeli strikes, which the spokesman said included artillery and tank fire from inside Israeli territory.

  • Here’s What You Need to Know About the Fighting Between Israel and Palestine

    Including how you can help.

  • Netanyahu poised to gain political lifeline as violence flares

    Civil unrest between Jews and Arabs in Israel dealt a strong blow on Thursday to efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main political rival Yair Lapid to form a new government and unseat the Israeli leader. Naftali Bennett, head of the ultranationalist Yamina party and a kingmaker after an inconclusive March 23 parliamentary election, said he was abandoning coalition talks with Lapid, the opposition leader, preferring a wider unity government. Lapid, who heads the centrist Yesh Atid party, has three weeks left in a 28-day mandate from Israel's president to try to form a governing coalition.

  • Syrian family reunited, against the odds, in Greece

    Torn apart in the deadly chaos of an air raid, a Syrian family of seven has been reunited, against the odds, three years later at a refugee shelter in Greece's second city of Thessaloniki, a centuries-old melting point of cultures overlooking the Aegean Sea. When the warplanes screamed in over the village of Dana, near Idlib in Syria, in September 2017, Abdul Salam Al Khawien was at home with his five children.

  • The suspect who planted pipe bombs on Capitol Hill before the Jan. 6 riot still hasn't been identified 4 months later: police chief

    At a House panel about the federal response to the Capitol Insurrection, the Metropolitan Police chief said investigators haven't found the suspect.

  • Raleigh athlete hopes to represent Israel in 2022 Olympics

    What started out as a Facebook ad -- not even on his own page -- eventually led Aaron Spiliopoulos to bobsled, and now he's trying to help Israel qualify for the Winter 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: QUALCOMM, Applied Materials, General Motors, Sony and Marathon Petroleum

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: QUALCOMM, Applied Materials, General Motors, Sony and Marathon Petroleum

  • The top 4 congressional leaders are headed to the White House for the 1st time since 2019

    The congressional "Big Four" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — will meet with President Biden on Wednesday to discuss infrastructure. It is the first time the four congressional leaders have convened at the White House since October 2019, and "this meeting will have a different dynamic, to say the least," Politico says. Biden has "good working relationships" with Pelosi and Schumer, and "a cordial rapport" with McConnell, Politico reports, "but McCarthy's relationship with the president has been rather ... frosty of late, and that's unlikely to change as he arrives at the White House after dethroning a member of his own leadership team" for pointing out that Biden is the legitimate president. If Biden does manage to get a bipartisan infrastructure package, it will likely be because he struck a deal "with rank-and-file members, not the party leadership," though, Politico says, which is "probably why Biden has prioritized meeting with backbenchers since Inauguration Day." In fact, Biden has already hosted Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and Tom Carper (D-Del.) this week for infrastructure talks, and he will sit down with a group of lawmakers led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the GOP's infrastructure liaison, on Thursday. Negotiating a bipartisan roads-and-bridges infrastructure deal is Biden's Plan A, but if that falls through, Plan B requires buy-in for a Democrats-only package from Manchin and Sinema, the Senate's swing votes. Manchin said after meeting Biden on Monday they had "a great conversation" that covered a lot of ground, and mostly common ground. Biden "wants things to happen, I agree with him," Manchin said. "He understands. He's up on everything. He knows what's going on, trust me. He's well-versed in what's going on." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats

  • Israel's "change bloc" collapses, leaving Netanyahu in charge

    In a dramatic shift that comes amid fighting in the Gaza strip and clashes between Jewish and Arab citizens in Israel, right-wing kingmaker Naftali Bennett has announced he will no longer seek an alternative government to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Why it matters: Bennett had been on the verge of a power-sharing deal with centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid that would have made him prime minister for two years until Lapid rotated into the job. Without Bennett, Lapid has no path to a majority, and Israel will almost certainly head for its fifth election since 2019 with Netanyahu still in his post.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: After yet another indecisive election in March, Netanyahu had the first opportunity to form a government but failed to do so. The mandate then passed to Lapid last week, leaving Netanyahu in his most vulnerable position politically since he became prime minister in 2009.In addition to convincing Bennett to join forces with his center-left bloc, Lapid also needed the support of an Arab party to reach a majority. Thus he was also negotiating with Mansour Abbas, the leader of the Islamist Ra'am party.Driving the news: Those negotiations were suspended after the fighting in Gaza started on Monday, with Abbas suspending his participation and Bennett also wavering.Just as the crisis made it politically difficult for Abbas to consider joining the next Israeli government, it also increased the pressure on the conservative Bennett to reject any pact with Ra'am, which is a sister movement to Hamas.Bennett announced on Thursday that an alternative government was no longer on the table, and said he would instead negotiate with Netanyahu over a potential right-wing government.He cited the "emergency situation" in Israeli cities that have both Israeli and Arab citizens, which he said "demands the use of force and sending the military into the cities” — something that would be impossible in a government backed by Ra'am.Lapid gave a speech shortly thereafter and said Bennett was making a mistake. He stressed that he would continue to try to form a government for the 20 days remaining in his mandate. “If we can’t, we will go for an unneeded election and we will win," Lapid said.Between the lines: The collapse of the alternative government shows the deep effect the inter-communal violence in Israel has had on the country’s politics, far beyond the fighting in Gaza.What’s next: The expiration of Lapid's mandate will be followed by a 21-day period in which any member of the Knesset can form a government if they can get the support of 61 members of the 120-member body.During this period, Netanyahu is expected to try and pass a law to change the electoral system to allow prime ministers to be directly elected. Bennett could potentially strike a deal with Netanyahu to merge his Yamina party with Netanyahu's Likud to get prime spots on the Likud electoral list.Worth noting: Netanyahu will likely wage the next election campaign while standing trial for corruption.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden spoke to Netanyahu, believes conflict will conclude soon

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was hopeful that a cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians would end soon, after a phone conversation he had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "My expectation and hope is this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself," Biden told reporters at the White House. Biden did not explain the reasons behind his optimism.

  • “There’s Joy In Beauty”: How Muslim Women Use Makeup To Celebrate Eid

    Thinking back to when we could get ready with others ahead of a big event feels like a dream. The buzzy atmosphere, music and chatter, unbridled excitement. It’s sad to reminisce about our lives pre-pandemic, but even more so for me and my sisters on Eid day. Eid is an Islamic celebration at the end of the month of Ramadan; I’d call it our version of Christmas. For as long as I can remember, Eid has always consisted of early mornings as we prepare for Eid prayer at the mosque, followed by enthusiastic Eid greetings (yes, involving hugging) and finally, a big get-together with my sisters as we prepare for our Eid lunch. Last year, however, in the midst of the global pandemic, Eid was alien to me. There was absolutely none of the above and things felt off. It was almost like any other ordinary day in lockdown. So this year, I’ve promised myself that it’ll be special. How? I’m going to use makeup as a way of ensuring it is just as magical as every single Eid before the pandemic took hold. Beauty, in particular makeup, is often deemed trivial or frivolous, but it means something to many Muslim women, especially on Eid. It is a time of celebration, of looking your best and putting on your most glamorous outfits. A study by Harvard Medical School found that women who wear makeup experience a confidence boost, suggesting our relationship with beauty runs deeper than we think — and I couldn’t agree more. Personally, even something as simple as a coat of mascara or eyebrow gel has brought me a sense of comfort and normality during the various lockdowns, and I’ve come to realize that this is even more true for festivities. Not only does makeup hold the power to influence mood, but through color, sparkle, and the simple ritual of application, it brings back the essence of honoring Eid. Lately, our beauty rituals have taken on a greater meaning, whether that’s a Sunday facial routine or getting ready for a celebratory occasion via Zoom. My cousin Fadumo agrees. “Last year in lockdown, I put on a full face of makeup for Eid, red lipstick and everything,” she told me as we spoke about our upcoming Eid plans for May 13th. “Why not?” She’s absolutely right. The ceremonial act of getting ready has previously required a physical end goal: a destination or an in-person get-together. There may be much less of that this Eid as we wait for things to open up fully, but it’s my mission to engage in that ritual at home as a way of immersing myself in the celebration. The makeup will be entirely for me to enjoy, but it’ll remind me of Eid’s important impact. Speaking to friends and family proves I’m not the only one who has lost endless hours to makeup tutorials or Pinterest ahead of Eid, though none of us have big plans. I have my go-to makeup artists and beauty influencers: Katie Jane Hughes always comes through with bold, creative looks, and you can trust her to steer you in a magical direction. Muslim makeup artist Hani is the one to take creative direction from when only a fully glamorous look will suffice, while makeup artist Yasmin provides a constant stream of glorious looks fit for Eid day. Her “Eid inspo series” on Instagram has racked up thousands of likes and comments as Muslim women take inspiration from her expertly curated cut creases, winged liner, and fluffy false lashes. A makeup cliche perhaps, but a classic red lip never fails to empower me on Eid. My go-tos are Charlotte Tilbury Red Carpet Red and Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored. Wearing bright, bold colors like these isn’t just skin deep, though: It provides escapism and a release from reality, which is especially important when we’re spending Eid at home. Fadumo agrees and says makeup is a “catalyst for a more cheerful day” on Eid. And it’s not just my family. Salma tells me that throughout the pandemic, she has frequently turned to makeup to feel more like herself and often uses it to reignite the sense of fun of joyous occasions, which has become lost lately. Maymona describes her ongoing interaction with beauty throughout the pandemic in a similar way. Wearing makeup at virtual birthdays, bridal showers, and close-knit religious occasions such as Eid has only emphasized the happiness she feels. I ask my sister Aisha about her makeup plans for Eid this year and she tells me she will most definitely go all out. The way she speaks about beauty is infectious, and suddenly I’m giddy with delight at getting ready for Eid. She’s as much of a beauty enthusiast as I am. “It’s not so much about physical appearance,” Aisha says, “but feeling good about looking good. There is both individual and collective joy that comes with beauty, makeup and getting ready in this way. For me, it’s pretty magic.” Before we know it, we’re both surrounded by makeup products as we discuss our stay-at-home Eid looks, swatching and applying a dozen shades of daring lipstick and glittery eyeshadow. We do this for hours until finally we have our looks together, using MAC Cosmetics and Anastasia Beverly Hills. The choices are limitless and exciting. From choosing a look to sourcing the products and then applying them, getting ready for Eid is my favorite part of the celebrations. In that moment, I’m on a high and only good awaits me. The pandemic has felt like one continuous blur so we must recapture these moments of joy; makeup helps me and plenty of other Muslim women to do that. Personally, it’s the small details: a wash of playful eyeshadow, like Glossier Lidstar in Lily, or a bright bold orange lip. These colors, textures, and finishes evoke a sense of celebration in themselves. It’s taken me a while to realize that the ritual of getting ready goes deeper than surface level, especially when it comes to festivities such as Eid. Makeup has become synonymous with the observance and is a big part of our day. Of course, it is so much more than simply products. It’s the emotion, the vibe, and how it brings Muslim women together. Going all out with my makeup on Eid will help me differentiate it from the pandemic’s mundane days and mark the occasion as one of great joy, serving as a reminder that there will always be moments to look forward to. For me and many others, the pandemic will no longer be the thief of Eid happiness — not as long as we can dip into our bursting makeup collections, anyway. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Why Are Beauty Brands Afraid To Say They're Halal?How Muslim Women Are Celebrating Lockdown RamadanWhy Does The Hair Industry Ignore Muslim Women?

  • Celebrities and influencers are posting about Israeli-Palestinian violence amid shifting expectations and pressure from followers

    Many influencers and celebrities, some with close ties to Israel and Palestinian territories, have posted about violence and the pressure to speak up.

  • On Eid, Xinjiang imams defend China against US criticism

    Muslim leaders from the Xinjiang region rejected Western allegations that China is suppressing religious freedom, speaking to foreign diplomats and media at a reception at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The event Thursday was the latest in a series of moves by the Chinese government to counter accusations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. It came a day after human rights groups and Western nations met and demanded unfettered access for U.N. human rights experts to the region and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned China for “crimes against humanity and genocide against Muslim Uyghurs” during the release of an annual report on international religious freedom.

  • What is Shavuot? Everything to know about the Jewish holiday this weekend.

    When you think of Jewish holidays, a few may come to mind. Hanukkah, Passover, Yom Kippur maybe. But have you ever heard of Shavuot?

  • Gal Gadot and Rihanna among celebrities to weigh in on Israel-Palestine conflict

    Stars have received backlash over their posts about the escalating violence

  • Israeli airstrikes kill senior Hamas figures

    The fighting between Israel and Hamas continued on Wednesday, with Israeli airstrikes killing several senior Hamas figures and rockets fired from Gaza leaving four Israelis, including a 6-year-old, dead. Since the conflict escalated three days ago, 65 Palestinians have been killed, including 16 children, Gaza's Health Ministry said. In Israel, seven people have died. Israeli airstrikes leveled two high-rise buildings in Gaza that housed Hamas facilities, residential apartments, and businesses. In response, hundreds of rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, with some traveling as far north as Tel Aviv. An Israeli military spokesman said at least 14 Hamas militants were killed Wednesday, including members of "top management" and weapons experts; Hamas confirmed that a senior commander and several members have been killed. The fighting began over Israel's planned evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem. During demonstrations at the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli forces fired tear gas and stun grenades at protesters, and in response, Hamas began firing rockets into Jerusalem on Monday. In addition to airstrikes and rocket attacks, there has been a surge in acts of violence between Jews and Arabs in cities across Israel, with reports of fighting in the streets and synagogues and Jewish and Arab-owned businesses being torched. In Bat Yam, a suburb of Tel Aviv, ultra-nationalist Israelis pulled a man they thought was Arab out of his car and beat him; he has been hospitalized in serious condition, The Associated Press reports. Israeli police said they arrested roughly 400 people on Wednesday "involved in riots and disturbances." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats

  • Nancy Pelosi is keeping a mask mandate on the House floor despite CDC guidance and pushback from Republicans

    Her decision also runs counter to President Joe Biden, who made masks optional for vaccinated people on the White House campus after the CDC update.