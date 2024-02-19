A Jewish man was attacked near a synagogue in Broward. Police say it was a hate crime

A Jewish man was attacked after attending services at a Broward synagogue. Police say the assailant is behind bars.

Trevor Rodney, 42, was arrested Saturday night after police say he assaulted the 68-year-old worshiper near 6900 NW 44th Street in Lauderhill, just steps away from the Synagogue of Inverrary-Chabad.

Rodney, who’s being held at the Broward Main Jail, faces charges of battery on a person over the age 65 and evidencing prejudice while committing an offense.

“In light of this incident, it is reminded that we continuously strive to encourage a community that retains and promotes improved quality of life, where people of diverse cultural backgrounds peacefully interrelate,” the police department said in a news release.

According to an arrest report, the victim told police he was walking down the block after leaving the synagogue when he was attacked by an unknown man “unprovoked.” He also said the man yelled an antisemitic slur during the scuffle.

The battered man, police say, returned to the synagogue following the incident. He and a security guard began tracking down the suspect, who police later identified as Rodney.

Investigators found the victim with bruised eyes, abrasions on his face and abdominal pain. He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the report, police indicate that the attack appeared to be hate motivated. The victim, the report says, was wearing traditional clothing associated with the Jewish faith.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.