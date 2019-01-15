Jewish minor to be charged over killing of Palestinian woman

Palestinians carry the body of Aisha Rabi, who was killed when stones were thrown at the car she was travelling in, on October 13, 2018 (AFP Photo/JAAFAR ASHTIYEH)

Jerusalem (AFP) - A Jewish minor is to be charged in connection with the killing of a Palestinian woman last year in the occupied West Bank, Israeli police said Tuesday.

Aisha Rabi, 48, died after stones were thrown at the car she was travelling in with her family on October 12.

Five pupils from the Pri Haaretz religious seminary in the Rechelim settlement in the West Bank were arrested last month, four of whom were released to house arrest.

The fifth suspect held in custody would be charged over the attack "in the next few days", police said in a statement.

Rabi, a mother of nine, was killed near Rechelim which lies close to her village of Bidiya in the northern West Bank.

She died after suffering a head injury, while her husband escaped with minor injuries.

Israeli investigations into "Jewish terrorism" -- as such cases are often referred to by Israeli media -- are highly sensitive.

Rights activists have accused Israeli authorities of dragging their feet in such probes compared with those into Palestinian attacks, while far-right Israelis say suspects have undergone coercement and torture.

Nearly 450,000 Jewish settlers live in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which is also home to more than 2.5 million Palestinians.