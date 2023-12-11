Jewish and non-Jewish people unite in Montgomery for Chanukah

In the 2nd century B.C.E., the Seleucid empire conquered Jerusalem and took over the land and holy temple of the Jewish people.

The Jewish people had been attacked many times before by those who sought to inflict harm on them and persecute them.

Jewish soldiers fought back and reclaimed their land and the desecrated holy temple.

Lighting the menorah for the Jewish celebration of Chanukah.

When the Jews relit the temple's candles, there was only enough oil to last one night. Yet the candles burned for eight nights — showing the possibility of miracles and the perseverance of the Jewish people.

In Hebrew, Chanukah means "dedication." Every year Jews around the world light the candles for eight nights to rededicate themselves to the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

This year, Chanukah started on Thursday, Dec. 7. In Montgomery, there was a Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting at City Hall. For Jewish people, a strong turnout at this and other events shows the strength of our community and is a way to demonstrate that antisemitism — hatred against Jews that is rampant these days — will not prevail. For non-Jewish people, your attendance was a very welcome way to show your support for our community and learn about another tradition and holiday. In Montgomery, we are stronger and better off when we hold spaces to celebrate and include each other’s different backgrounds, faiths, and identities.

On Monday, Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m., the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama will host a Chanukah celebration at our office — 3525 Cloverdale Road — with traditional holiday foods and drinks. This festive event is also open to all and fun for all ages.

While Chanukah is a joyous holiday with games and gifts for children, we must never lose sight of its deeper meaning. The history and story of the Jewish people is one of overcoming violence against us. The menorah lights remind us that we each have a duty to try and make the world a better, more inclusive place for all.

May this Chanukah be one of fundamental warmth and of brighter days ahead for all.

Alabama State Representative Phillip Ensler is the the executive director, of the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama

