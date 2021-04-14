Jewish students look to battle ignorance after reported UK student use of Nazi salute

Rick Childress
·4 min read

Ever since she began following the account, Melanie Gelernter feared she’d see her school mentioned.

“I always sort of had a fear in the back of my brain. I just hope I never see UK’s name under there, at the bottom of the post like that,” said Gelernter, a Jewish student at the University of Kentucky, in reference to @jewishoncampus, an Instagram account that gives voice to reported instances of antisemitism at colleges across the U.S.

Early this month, UK was tagged at the bottom of one of the account’s post. An anonymous UK student, who had a Star of David necklace and a tattoo in Hebrew, told the account that some of his fraternity pledge brothers were using Nazi salutes in greeting.

“After telling them I was actually Jewish, they continued to do it even more, laughing about it,” the post stated.

At the university, the post triggered a referral to the Office of Student Conduct, UK’s student disciplinary arm, the Kentucky Kernel first reported. The post also began conversations among Jewish students and faculty about seeking accountability and battling what they see as the main source for the antisemitism they’ve seen around campus: Ignorance.

“I don’t know certainly the motivations behind the students who made the comments and the gestures and everything but I think ignorance certainly plays a large factor,” said Justin Sadle, UK’s director of Jewish Student Life. “At times when there’s something that you don’t know, or it was foreign to you or whatever it might be the ridiculing, or making jokes based on the very limited knowledge you have can be an unfortunate response.”

Last week, UK’s Interfraternity Council, the ruling body of most of the university’s fraternities, posted a statement on the council’s own Instagram account expressing disgust about the behavior of some fraternity members involved in a particular incident, but did not describe the incident.

“We completely condemn any and all anti-semitic, anti-black, anti-asian and anti-brotherhood actions,” read the statement from Brandon Brown, the council’s vice president of diversity and inclusion. “As leaders in the IFC community, we understand that change can not come without an increase in education, training and practices of diversity and inclusion in our community.”

Gelernter, the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor and the president of Kentucky Hillel, a Jewish student organization said she was “completely disgusted and just really upset by it” and was “taken back twofold” because the alleged incident had occurred at UK and within Greek life, a section of student life that Gelernter is very familiar with.

Both Gelernter and Sadle said they’d spoken with the student at the center of the post, who is also a member of Hillel, largely to check in with him and provide him with a path to report and handle the incident within the university.

Gelernter has also since gone into conversations with the university’ Fraternity and Sorority Life office. Two years ago, Gelernter served as the diversity and inclusion chair for UK’s Panhellenic Council, the central governing body for many of the university’s sororities. She added that the incident is made more upsetting by how much she knows that the Fraternity and Sorority Life office has worked at making Greek life generally just more inclusive.

“So in a lot of ways, I was extremely upset, because it really sort of hit that intersection,” Gelernter said. “My identity on campus really has been a Jewish Panhellenic woman.”

Within her own experience at UK and within Greek life, Gelernter said she’s felt largely comfortable in sharing her Jewish identity and that most are very welcoming. A few comments she’s heard have been to the contrary, but largely Gelernter attributed those to ignorance.

Sadle said the main way to combat that ignorance is through “more students knowing about what Judaism is, what the Jewish people are, and certainly in this case, knowing about the Holocaust.”

There’s strong interest and a plan to draft a letter to the university from Jewish students in the coming week that points out a rise in anti-Semitism both nationally and at the university, said Gelernter who added that there’s a student committee already working at it.

In terms of education, Gelernter said they’re working to bring in a Holocaust survivor to speak of their experiences. Zeta Beta Tau, a Jewish fraternity that will come onto campus in August will be incorporated.

Recommended Stories

  • White House Gives Sen. John Cornyn A Lesson In Presidential Behavior

    Tweeting baseless conspiracy theories does not mean a president is "in charge," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

  • Students crushed by stress, depression are back in class. Here’s how schools meet their needs

    The mental health challenges won't disappear once students trickle back into school buildings

  • Death rate for British cancer patients with Covid far higher than in Europe at nearly 50 per cent

    Nearly half of UK cancer patients who caught coronavirus died – a much higher rate than counterparts in Europe, a study suggests. Researchers found that UK patients were less likely to be receiving cancer treatment during the pandemic and less likely to be given the best life-saving therapies once they had caught the virus. The worse death rate also reflects the fact that British cancer sufferers tended to be less fit generally. The study, published in the European Journal of Cancer, included 1,392 patients from the UK, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium and Germany, tracking their progress between Feb 27 and Sep 10 last year. It found that, 30 days after a Covid diagnosis, 40.34 per cent of the UK cancer patients had died, with the figure standing at 26.5 per cent of the European patients. After six months, the proportion had risen to 47.6 per cent of the UK cohort compared to 33.3 per cent of the European. Scientists at Imperial College London pointed to disastrous guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, which recommended pausing cancer treatment for many patients in order to stop them catching Covid in hospital.

  • Biden begins to undo Trump's ban on abortion referrals

    The Biden administration on Wednesday began to undo a Trump-era ban on clinics referring women for abortions, a policy directive that drove Planned Parenthood from the federal family planning program and created new complications for women trying to get birth control. The proposed rule from the Department of Health and Human Services follows through on President Joe Biden's campaign promise to reverse his predecessor's family planning policy, branded a “gag rule” by women's groups and decried by medical associations as violating the doctor-patient relationship. The 2019 Trump administration policy “abandoned (a) client centered approach over the objection of every major medical organization without any countervailing public health rationale,” HHS wrote in the Biden proposal.

  • Why a move to May, Kiawah’s Ocean Course and fans have PGA Championship organizers giddy

    The 2021 golf season’s second major championship will be played May 20-23 outside Charleston.

  • Will Smith ‘Emancipation’ film heads to New Orleans, ditching Georgia over voting law

    The move was announced Tuesday afternoon.

  • Kim Potter: Former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright arrested on manslaughter charges

    Killing of 20-year-old Black man has sparked protests and unrest in Minnesota city

  • Q&A: What are vaccine passports, and why do some people hate them so much?

    We explain what vaccine passports are, how they work, where they've been implemented, and why some people object to them.

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Intelligence agencies: China is top threat to U.S. global influence

    A 27-page report, which summarizes the best assessments of analysts from across the 18 different agencies within the intelligence community, has identified China as the biggest threat to U.S. global influence.

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • ‘An indefensible system’: AOC leads calls to abolish police after Daunte Wright killing

    Democrat leads calls for reform of US policing as brands including Ben & Jerry’s issue demand for ‘a real system of public safety’

  • Biden to detail pullout plans for last troops in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden is planning to announce his plans to withdraw remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan, declaring that the Sept. 11 attacks “cannot explain” why American forces should still be there 20 years after the deadliest terror assault on the United States. The U.S. cannot continue to pour resources into an intractable war and expect different results, Biden says in excerpts released ahead of an afternoon address in which he intends to detail his withdrawal timeline. The drawdown would begin rather than conclude by May 1, which has been the deadline for full withdrawal under a peace agreement the Trump administration reached with the Taliban last year.

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after apparent Israeli attack on key nuclear facility

    Iran, which now plans to enrich uranium to 60% purity, has vowed revenge on Israel over Sunday's act of sabotage on the Natanz nuclear complex.

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says

  • MLS 2021: Players young and old to watch in new MLS season

    Nobody was better at finding the back of the net than Diego Rossi of Los Angeles FC a season ago. Alejandro Pozuelo is the reigning league MVP in Toronto and nobody was better in goal than Philadelphia’s Andre Blake. Now players like Caden Clark, Cade Cowell, Ayo Akinola and Emanuel Reynoso are being talked about as potential breakout stars for the Major League Soccer season.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • George Floyd’s Brother Breaks Down on the Stand: He ‘Was the Leader in Our House’

    Brandon Bell/GettyGeorge Floyd’s younger brother broke down in tears on the stand Monday as he recalled seeing his sibling for the last time at their mother’s funeral in 2018.“George just sat there at the casket... He would just say ‘mama, mama,’ over and over again,” Philonise Floyd, 39, told jurors in Hennepin County court on Monday. “And I didn’t know what to tell him, because I was in pain, too. We all were hurting. And he was just kissing her, and just kissing her. He didn’t want to leave the casket.”Two years later, his older brother died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes as he pleaded he couldn’t breathe and bystanders begged for mercy.Chauvin, 45, is now on trial for second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—will face trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Pulmonologist: Chauvin’s Knee on Floyd Was Akin to Having ‘a Lung Removed’Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense lawyer, has argued that Floyd’s death was partially a result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.” Several current and former Minneapolis police officials, as well as use-of-force experts, all testified on behalf of the government that not only did Chauvin not follow protocol during the May 25 arrest but his actions were “totally unnecessary.”As one of the final witnesses for the prosecution, Floyd’s brother’s gut-wrenching testimony gave jurors a sense of who Floyd was as a person. Breaking down at times, Philonise said his older brother loved to play Double Dribble on Nintendo and was “the leader in our household”—but a terrible cook.“He would always make sure that we had our clothes for school,” Philonise said. “He made sure that we all were going to be to school on time. And like I told you, George couldn’t cook. But he will make sure you have a snack or something to get in the morning. But he—he was one of those people in the community that when they had church outside, people would attend church just because he was there. Nobody would go out there until they seen him. And he just was like a person that everybody loved around the community.”“He just knew how to make people feel better,” he added.But after their mother died in 2018, Floyd had a hard time moving on, his brother said. Philonise said the “big mama’s boy” shared a special bond with their mother and taught his family to treat her with respect.That bond was apparent on May 25, when Floyd called out for his mother several times as Chauvin restrained him on the ground outside CupFoods. Over the last two weeks, several bystanders emotionally described to jurors how they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse during the arrest. Those witnesses included an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT—who said she was ignored after repeatedly offering her assistance—as well as an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation.Several teenagers also testified how they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”Chauvin ‘Absolutely’ Violated Policy When He Knelt on Floyd: Police ChiefHennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, who wrote the controversial report on Floyd’s death, testified on Friday that the cops’ restraint “was just more than” Floyd could take. Baker, however, wouldn’t rule out the role of drugs and heart issues in Floyd’s death, providing a small glimmer of hope for Chauvin’s defense team after a devastating week of evidence in which the Minneapolis police chief said the former officer “absolutely” violated protocol, and three renowned medical experts said Floyd died of low oxygen caused by the cops’ actions alone.Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich on Monday testified that Floyd died of “cardiopulmonary arrest” due low oxygen levels after being restrained. He said that while Floyd suffered from anxiety, substance abuse, and high blood pressure, he had an “exceptionally strong” heart and had no threatening conditions.“I can say to a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary heart event and he did not die from a drug overdose,” he said, later adding that he saw no evidence “to suggest that a fentanyl overdose caused Mr. Floyd’s death.”“I feel that Mr. Floyd’s death absolutely was preventable,” Rich said.During cross-examination, Nelson questioned Floyd’s high blood pressure—and whether he thought Floyd would have survived the arrest if he “had simply gotten in the back of the squad car?”“Had he not been restrained in the way in which he was, I think he would’ve survived that day,” Rich replied.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner previously concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but supply shortages have appeared in some areas.

  • Boris Johnson could be seen as ‘truly historic figure’ in 100 years' time, says Anthony Seldon

    Boris Johnson could “very easily” be seen as “a truly historic figure” in 100 years’ time according to the unofficial biographer of 10 Downing Street. Sir Anthony Seldon, who has written biographies of Prime Ministers going back to Winston Churchill, said while "the jury is out," history was beckoning the Prime Minister. He added: "He could very easily be one of those figures who people still in 100 years talk about as a truly historic figure who made the weather. I mean, Boris Johnson is a weather maker.” Sir Anthony, widely acknowledged to be a national authority on all matters to do with 10 Downing Street, warned that “anyone who writes off Boris Johnson is, I think, letting their prejudice take over. “Historically, he has been in charge of the country at the time of Brexit and Covid, two massive events in British history. And he won a landslide. “You don't have to be well organised as PM. You just need to have people around you.” Speaking to today’s Chopper’s Politics podcast, Sir Anthony added: “Whatever one thinks about Brexit, it was a historic decision and execution. So the jury's out. “If he can stabilise the country, the economy and society, if he can do something for levelling up and also with COP 26 - Carrie Symonds very keen by his side on that, they're a very strong double act." Turning to the problems facing David Cameron, who is under fire for texting the Chancellor Rishi Sunak when he was working for financial company Greensill, Sir Anthony said: "I think that it is a service to have been Prime Minister and you have to give back to the country. I think you have a duty to ensure that you do something that is going to benefit people, in a not dissimilar way to the monarchy." Sir Anthony advised Mr Cameron "to find his niche, something that truly he believes in, which people can respect and admire and think is appropriate... he has to find something that gains respect and trust". Listen to the full interview with Sir Anthony Seldon on Chopper's Politics podcast, along with Tobias Ellwood MP, chairman of the Defence select committe, and Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, on the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.