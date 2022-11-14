Jewish teens share their experiences with antisemitism

Associated Press

Long before California got its name, the Miwok Indians hunted and fished along the banks of what would become known as the Sacramento River — including a spot where the state Capitol now stands surrounded by dozens of monuments to the state's history. Now, that tribe and others like it will have a monument for the first time honoring their history — a recognition made possible by protesters who tore down the statue of a Spanish missionary two years ago in a moment that coincided with a reassessment of California's past. State and tribal officials gathered Monday to break ground on a statue of the late William Franklin Sr., a well-known member of the Miwok tribe who worked to preserve the tribe culture, including its traditional dances.