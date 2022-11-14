Jewish teens share their experiences with antisemitism
Jewish teens near Los Angeles say they've been targets of antisemitism — with much of it happening online or through texts. They say social media has amplified hate.
Tatum is in a league of his own as Global rating pegs the St. Louis native as the fourth-best player in the NBA so far this season.
The rapper voiced his frustrations with Musk and the decisions he's made with Twitter.
Defence minister calls investigation into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing by Israeli army ‘interference in internal affairs’
When Taun Hall, a Black California mother, dialed 911 in the midst of her son Miles’ mental health crisis, she’d hoped first responders would be able to help. Miles had been having an episode while gardening with his grandmother, and had shattered the family window with a neighbor’s gardening tool.
If you’ve ever considered taking Amtrak, you probably found out pretty quickly that taking the train isn’t cheap. In fact, it’s probably less expensive to fly. But why is that?
China just relaxed some pandemic rules, but strict measures in response to an outbreak suggest the overall policy isn’t going away soon.
The national director of Jewish civil rights organization the Anti-Defamation League has tweeted out concerns over comedian Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue last night on Saturday Night Lilve. Chappelle, a controversial comedian who has been accused of insensitivity in the past surrounding his observations about trans people, Jews, Blacks and others, did a long take to […]
The outcomes in Republican districts and swing districts show the potential future of GOP.
Police said they have located some of the stolen property.
Wrap Investigation: The musician has made problematic statements about Jewish people -- many of them public -- on at least a half-dozen occasions
The Missouri Court of Appeals in Springfield overturned a circuit court judge's 2020 decision.
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (AP) — African nations want to increase how much money they receive from schemes that offset greenhouse gas emissions and are looking for ways to address the issue at U.N. climate talks currently underway in Egypt. Carbon offsets, where polluters can effectively cancel out their emissions by paying into initiatives such as tree-planting, are currently cheaper to purchase in Africa than in many other parts of the world where schemes are more strictly regulated. African nations are looking to the climate talks to get a better price on the ‘carbon market’ to help achieve their own emissions reductions targets and move toward clean energy.
Long before California got its name, the Miwok Indians hunted and fished along the banks of what would become known as the Sacramento River — including a spot where the state Capitol now stands surrounded by dozens of monuments to the state's history. Now, that tribe and others like it will have a monument for the first time honoring their history — a recognition made possible by protesters who tore down the statue of a Spanish missionary two years ago in a moment that coincided with a reassessment of California's past. State and tribal officials gathered Monday to break ground on a statue of the late William Franklin Sr., a well-known member of the Miwok tribe who worked to preserve the tribe culture, including its traditional dances.
How's everything on Sanibel post-Ian? 'I have been through a lot in my life: cancer, death, divorce, but this is by far the hardest.'
Falling in love as a parent is hard. Will they like me? Does he have drive and ambition? Now…how is he as a dad? Luckily, Zooey Deschanel seems to have won the stepdad lottery in her boyfriend Jonathan Scott. The New Girl star recently shared how great he is with her kids, Charlie Wolf, 5, […]
Ian Rapoport reported the Colts' top executives objected to hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach.
OSLO (Reuters) -The Swedish Prosecution Authority on Monday said it had closed an investigation into suspected bribery payments made in China by employees at telecoms equipment maker Ericsson because there was no evidence a crime had been committed. Ericsson declined to comment on the case. The Swedish company has previously admitted to engaging in bribery in Djibouti, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Kuwait from 2000 to 2016 in a $1 billion corruption settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.
Candace Owens is a very vocal personality in the political world.
King Charles III is technically allowed to break any law without fear of legal repercussions, thanks to his sovereign immunity.
The Rams' loss to Arizona dropped the Super Bowl champs to last place in the NFC West and coach Sean McVay admittedly does not have any answers.