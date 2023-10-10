Jewish temple, bakery report potential hate crimes in Fresno. Police looking for suspects

Detectives said they have evidence a hate crime was committed against a bakery overnight and an investigation was ongoing in another potential case at a Jewish temple in Fresno, police said Tuesday.

One incident was reported at Noah’s Ark Restaurant and Bakery near First Street and Barstow Avenue, police said.

An employee discovered two broken windows and a newspaper with a handwritten message threatening Jewish owned businesses about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. The owners of the bakery are not Jewish.

The other incident was at Temple Beth Israel near Herndon and Maroa avenues, where an employee about 6 a.m. discovered a window had been broken by a rock, police said.

There was no evidence that the damage at the temple was part of a hate crime, police said, but it was being investigated as one.

“The Fresno Police Department will not tolerate any acts of violence, threats of violence or efforts of intimidation towards any of our community members,” Chief Paco Balderrama said in a news release.

The incidents come days after a multipronged attack on Israel launched from the Gaza Strip that has killed hundreds of civilians, including at least 11 American citizens, according to a White House official.

Retaliatory strikes by Israel on the Gaza Strip have also left hundreds of dead and wounded Palestinians in the blockaded 141-square mile area.

The family-owned Noah’s Ark has experienced potentially hate-related damage before back in May, according to Ani Baghramyan, whose parents are the owners.

The 7-year-old business hadn’t seen any kind of vandalism before this year, she said.

The newspaper clipping from the latest incident said “all Israeli-owned businesses are targeted,” she said.

Baghramyan said she and her family are Armenian Christians. “We have nothing to do with Palestine or Israel,” she said.

The suspects apparently made an assumption about the business based on its name, she said. “We worry it will happen again,” she said.

The damage in May caused a short closure of the store, but she said Noah’s remained open Tuesday with its baked goods and meals for sale.

She asked any potential witnesses to contact police.

Fresno police said they are looking for tips from potential witnesses, who can call 559-621-7000.

Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Officials condemn violence in Israel

Members of Fresno City Council issued statements Tuesday condemning the coordinated attacks in Israel.

The council offered its condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks, according to Councilmember Nelson Esparza.

“We unequivocally condemn these acts of terrorism and hope the responsible parties are brought to justice,” he said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Israel during this difficult time as they strive for peace and security. “

Councilmember Annalisa Perea also condemned the violence by Hamas.

“I stand in solidarity with the Israeli people at this painful time and pray for the families who lost loved ones in these horrific attacks,” she said in a statement. “May their memory be eternal.”

Councilmember Mike Karbassi called the attacks “gut-wrenching” and “indiscriminate.”

“Communities across the world must come together and take a moral stand against terror,” he said in a statement. “We cannot permit the forces of evil to draw us into a conflict meant to fracture our goal of peace and coexistence in the region.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.