Jews ‘hounded out’ of comedy show after refusing to stand for Palestinian flag

A Jewish audience member has said he felt ‘hounded out’ of a West End comedy show after a row over the Palestinian flag.

Soho Theatre is investigating an alleged incident during comedian Paul Currie’s stand-up gig at the London venue.

Mr Currie produced a Palestinian flag during the show, after which a row is said to have broken out.

Liahav Eitan said he left the venue as the theatre erupted in chants of “free Palestine”.

Soho Theatre said it was investigating, stating: “We are sorry and saddened by an incident that took place at our venue at the end of a performance of Paul Currie: Shtoom on Saturday 10 February which has caused upset and hurt to members of the audience attending and others.

“We take this very seriously and are looking into the detail of what happened as thoroughly, as sensitively, and as quickly as we can.

“It is important to us that Soho Theatre is a welcoming and inclusive place for all.”

‘What Jewish audience recounted is atrocious’

Mr Currie’s absurdist shows typically involve props produced from a box on stage, including a Ukrainian and Palestinian flag towards the end of the one-hour show, it was reported.

The comedian is said to have orchestrated his own standing ovation, however Mr Eitan and his friend did not stand.

Mr Eitan told the Daily Mail: “From the audience, we were mostly scared. We wanted to get out of the situation. It seemed like a bit of a mob mentality that could go sour any second.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism said it was in contact with several people who have complained to Soho Theatre about the incident.

A spokesman for the group said: “What the Jewish audience members have recounted is atrocious.”

Shtoom ran from Feb 8 to 10. It was described as “a unique, surrealist, dada punk-clown, non-verbal experience from the award-winning Belfast comedy artist Paul Currie”.

Mr Currie was contacted for comment.

A Met Police spokesperson a report had been submitted to police and enquiries were ongoing.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.