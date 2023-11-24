Jews are under attack. We can't rely on the government to help us

A week and a half ago, 300,000 people marched in Washington, DC for Israel and – it was argued by several of the rally’s speakers – against Jewish fragility. The weeks following the October 7 massacre in Israel had prompted many American Jews to appeal for gentile help by appealing to their own helplessness. A community rabbi spoke for two minutes on television about how afraid and pained his congregants felt about a protest by some local antisemites. A rabbi at a college in the northeast gave an equally anxious quote to a news website about an upcoming Students for Justice in Palestine rally.

The sentiments of these rabbis are not exceptional – they are expressed on social media by laymen everywhere. Even some who rightly urge their fellow Jews to be strong and resolute first say how traumatised they are.

A competition of grievances is not good for the Jews, as many Jews are learning from their sometime allies on the political left. Jews can be beaten, kidnapped, raped, beheaded, and burned alive in their homes, and so long as the pogromists are Palestinians, the assault will be excused or justified by many claiming to speak for the wretched of the earth.

A different way of thinking about suffering as a Jew was offered by Odessa-born Zionist Vladimir Jabotinsky, who spent his life fighting both the ideal and the fact of Jewish vulnerability. Jabotinsky summarised his thoughts in the poetic introduction to his Russian translation of Chaim Bialik’s Hebrew poem “The City of Slaughter,” written after the Kishinev pogrom of 1903.

Jabotinsky commends the lyrical skill with which Bialik depicts the assault – the worst of its kind in many years – that killed forty-nine Jews. Jabotinsky then speaks to the humiliation of the survivors (who Bialik had unforgettably described as hiding in fear while their brethren were publicly tortured) – “Israel, will you not listen?/There is no support or aid from strangers/There is no shame like the shame of trembling/And surrendering to the whip/To the demeaned, bent and bowed:/Throw away scorn, and once more blossom.”

Jabotinsky is making the strategic case for Jewish courage. If Jews are afraid and weak, they will keep getting beaten up. Servility neglects our basic duties of self-respect and self-preservation. Jabotinsky was not blaming Jews for their awful predicament – he was telling them to do something about it, instead of petitioning others to do something about it for them.

The main solution of Jabotinsky and the other political Zionists to Jewish oppression was Jewish self-defense, now embodied in a Jewish military protecting a Jewish state. We have just had a bloody reminder that such protection is imperfect. The best militaries are only human. What deserves everyone’s veneration right now is the spirit that on October 7 motivated ordinary Jews, once again under attack, to defend themselves. The citizens of southern Israel did not cower and they did not tremble. They did what they could to protect one another until the Israeli Defense Forces arrived.

Unlike in Jabotinsky’s day, Diaspora Jews now mostly live in countries that protect their Jewish citizens. The United States, Great Britain, and France have functioning police forces. They are governed not by the Romanovs but by mostly-decent liberals elected by broadly pro-Jewish populations. These great blessings do not relieve Jews of the duty to look after themselves. Jew-hatred is getting more common and more violent in America, and publicly declaring weakness and terror is the opposite of helpful.

There are Diaspora Jews adapting the Jabotinskyite way to countries that are, again, much friendlier to Jews than the Russian empire c. 1903. Orthodox Jews in my home state of Maryland are learning how to shoot. Their example should be followed everywhere possible, and the Jewish purposes of such gatherings ought to be loudly advertised. Many entrances to American synagogues are guarded by armed police – if legally permissible, armed congregants might join these officers outside, so would-be attackers learn that Jews are never easy targets. Jewish youth groups might begin to offer self-defense training to their members, where possible in public. Jewish day schools can do likewise in their physical education classes.

Communities that lack the relevant institutions ought to establish them, so that Jewish boys and girls can grow up with earned confidence.

The point of these efforts, and of making them well-known, is to dissuade those who want to violently tread on the Jews from trying. The psychological basis of Jewish self-defense is Jewish bravery, and the more publicly it is displayed, the more enemies of the Jews it will deter. Those who mean Jews harm not let up on us because we remind them that eighty years ago our relatives were killed in Auschwitz. They will let up on us when going after us becomes useless – when it doesn’t even make us afraid.

