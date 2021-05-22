Jews in New York protest Israel
Jewish Americans gathered in New York Friday night to protest Israel's actions in the wake of a bruising 11-day war that left more than 250 dead -- the vast majority Palestinians. (May 21)
Jewish Americans gathered in New York Friday night to protest Israel's actions in the wake of a bruising 11-day war that left more than 250 dead -- the vast majority Palestinians. (May 21)
US. Senator from New York Chuck Schumer appealed for peace during an event in Times Square on Friday - a day after police arrested two dozen pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators at the famous intersection. (May 21)
Japan expanded a state of emergency to cover the southern island of Okinawa on Friday, as authorities approved two more coronavirus vaccines to speed a lagging inoculation campaign. The newly approved vaccines, from Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca PLC, will join the one co-developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in a vaccination drive that began in mid-February. Earlier, media said the government would hold off on the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine because of concerns over blood clots and bleeding in some.
An Indian trial court on Friday acquitted the founder and editor of an investigative magazine of the charge of sexually assaulting a female journalist in the elevator of a five-star hotel nearly eight years ago. Judge Kshama Joshi read out a brief order in the presence of Tarun Tejpal and his family, his attorney Suhas Velip told reporters. Prosecutors are likely to appeal Tejpal’s acquittal after the detailed ruling becomes available, the Press Trust of India news agency said.
A Florida prosecutor has agreed to allow DNA testing on evidence that helped convict a man for the 1975 murders of his wife, in-laws and an acquaintance at the family's furniture store and landed him on death row. Monique H. Worrell, who was elected state attorney for the Orlando area in November, has agreed to allow testing that Tommy Zeigler and his many supporters believe will show he is innocent of gunning down the four on Christmas Eve. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Worrell's office recently agreed to give all evidence in the case to Zeigler's attorneys for testing at a lab certified by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors.
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Ten of thousands of Pakistanis marched in support of the Palestinians on Friday as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect after 11 days of fighting, but a bomb blast killed six people at one rally in southwest Pakistan. Shrugging aside restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, people waved Palestinian flags and placards that read "All unite to free Palestine" and "Boycott Israel" at the rallies, many organised by Islamic groups, in a number of cities across the country including Islamabad and Karachi. The bomb blast, which also wounded 13 people, occurred in the city of Chaman in the province of Balochistan near the Afghan border, the region's police chief, Jafar Khan, told Reuters by telephone.
As the Gaza fighting wound down and expectations of a truce rose, a senior Hamas official said in an interview Thursday that the Palestinian militant group has “no shortage of missiles” and could continue bombarding Israel for months if it chose to do so. Osama Hamdan spoke to the Associated Press hours before Israel announced a cease-fire in the bruising 11-day war against Hamas militants. Hamdan said that Mohammed Deif, an elusive Hamas commander who has been hunted by Israel for decades, is alive and remains in charge of Gaza military operations.
More than a thousand Muslims rallied outside the U.S. Embassy in Indonesia’s capital on Friday to denounce American support for Israel and demand an end to Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. The protesters marched from several mosques after Friday prayers to a major street outside the embassy, which was under heavy police guard.
The actors were spotted hand in hand in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon
Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down three major headlines to know headed into the weekend.
Prince Harry has made his most damning statements against his father, Prince Charles, yet. In an episode of his new AppleTV+ series, “The Me You Can’t See,” Harry provides further insight into the stiff-upper-lip culture that pervades the royal family. “The Me You Can’t See,” which Harry co-created with Oprah Winfrey, explores mental health and emotional well-being through the stories of people from around the world. For the final episode, he sat down with Winfrey to open up about one of the earliest influences on his own mental health: his father. “My father used to say to me when I was younger …’Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you.'” Harry, now a parent himself, takes issue with this attitude. “That doesn’t make sense – just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite,” he said, “If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids.” “Isn’t this all about breaking the cycle?” he added, rhetorically. “Isn’t this all about making sure that history doesn’t repeat itself?” The toxicity did not end in childhood, however. As he and wife Meghan Markle revealed in their infamous Oprah interview from March, a major factor in their departure from the monarchy last year was the palace’s inability to acknowledge (let alone address) the couple’s mental health struggles. “Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told, ‘You can’t do this.'” Harry explained, “And it’s like, ‘Well, how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?’ She was going to end her life. It shouldn’t have to get to that.” In the same March interview, Markle revealed that she’d struggled with suicidal thoughts for much of her time as Duchess. Harry’s mother, Diana, was killed being pursued by the press and he feared history may repeat itself, albeit less directly, when it came to the media’s impact on his wife. “It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life,” he said in the latest conversation with Winfrey, “Like the list is growing, and it all comes back to the same people, the same business model — the same industry.” Prior to the March interview’s broadcast date, there were a number of negative headlines circulating about Markle, leading many to speculate that the stories were planted to discredit her claims. Prince Harry confirmed that this was the case. “Before the Oprah interview had aired, because of their headlines and that combined effort of The Firm and the media to smear her, I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying in her pillow – because she doesn’t want to wake me up because I’m already carrying too much.” he said. “That’s heartbreaking. I held her. We talked. She cried and she cried and she cried.” In an effort to the break the cycle he mentioned, Prince Harry enlisted a number of famous names to participate in the series and speak candidly about their own struggles from Lady Gaga to the San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan. Read original story Prince Harry Accuses Charles of Toxic Parenting, Making Him ‘Suffer’ as a Child At TheWrap
Over the past weeks, as stun grenades echoed off Jerusalem's walls, rockets streaked out of Gaza, West Bank protesters burned tires and Israeli cities erupted in violence, the frail boundaries separating Israel and the Palestinians seemed to vanish in smoke and flames. Israelis saw the chaos ripple out of Jerusalem, not only igniting another Gaza war, but days of ethnic violence in mixed cities they had long held up as models of coexistence, bringing the conflict home in ways unseen since the 2000 Palestinian uprising.
After three days of dramatic and often emotional testimony from three women who said “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson raped them nearly 20 years ago, a judge on Friday found that he must stand trial. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo ordered Masterson to trial on three counts of rape by force or fear, charges that could get him up to 45 years in prison. Masterson, 45, has pleaded not guilty.
Some current and former world leaders have made little effort to combat Covid-19 outbreaks in their country, whether by downplaying the severity, disregarding science or ignoring critical health interventions.
JAKARTA (Reuters) -A new security crackdown on armed separatists in the central highlands of Indonesia's restive Papua region will be maintained until they are wiped out, the country's police intelligence chief said. Amid a worsening conflict, some 400 extra troops have been deployed to Papua following the assassination of a senior intelligence official there and the designation of separatists as "terrorists" by the Indonesian government last month. In an interview with Reuters, Paulus Waterpauw, an indigenous Papuan and head of Indonesian police intelligence, made the strongest remarks yet about the resolve of Indonesian authorities to suppress the decades-long armed separatist rebellion in resource-rich Papua.
Kellie May Xiong Chauvin, 46, is now the ex-wife of the former police officer after 10 years of marriage
The Iranian government is attempting to trace illegal crypto-mining operations to reduce the strain on the country’s electricity supply.
The Trump administration Justice Department secretly obtained the 2017 phone records of a CNN correspondent, the network said Thursday in revealing the existence of another apparent leak investigation aimed at identifying a journalist's sources. The revelation comes two weeks after The Washington Post disclosed that the Justice Department had last year seized phone records belonging to three of its journalists who covered the Russia investigation. CNN said the Justice Department informed Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr in a May 13 letter that it had obtained phone and email records covering a two-month period between June 1 and July 31, 2017.
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -The death toll from COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean passed 1 million people on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic worsening in the part of the world with the highest per capita death rate. Deep in the Amazon jungles of Brazil, many residents of the city of Manaus have died at home with no oxygen to fill damaged lungs, after supplies ran out there this year. With cases falling in Europe, Asia and North America, and flat in Africa, South America is the only region where new infections are rising rapidly on a per capita basis, according to Our World in Data.
El Al Israel Airlines said on Thursday it was cutting 1,900 jobs as part of a broader plan to recover from the impact of COVID-19, even as its net loss narrowed in the first quarter due to steep cost-cutting measures. Israel's flag carrier reported an $86 million loss in the January-March period, versus a net loss of $140 million a year earlier. El Al, which has new ownership and management, has reported losses for three years and racked up debt to renew its fleet.
Palestinians rallied by the thousands Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas. Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to further hostilities. The 11-day war left more than 250 dead — the vast majority Palestinians — and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.