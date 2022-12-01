JF Technology Berhad (KLSE:JFTECH) Stocks Shoot Up 28% But Its P/E Still Looks Reasonable

JF Technology Berhad (KLSE:JFTECH) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 28% after a shaky period beforehand. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 44% over that time.

Following the firm bounce in price, JF Technology Berhad's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 45.1x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, JF Technology Berhad's earnings have been unimpressive. It might be that many are expecting an improvement to the uninspiring earnings performance over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is JF Technology Berhad's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, JF Technology Berhad would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. However, a few strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 657% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 9.2% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we can see why JF Technology Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the bourse.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in JF Technology Berhad have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that JF Technology Berhad maintains its high P/E on the strength of its recent three-year growth being higher than the wider market forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for JF Technology Berhad that you should be aware of.

