JFK assassination: Photos from Star-Telegram vault of chaos in Dallas on Nov 22, 1963

On Nov. 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy flew from Fort Worth, where they had appeared at a chamber breakfast, to Dallas Love Field, where they got into a motorcade for a parade through downtown.

These photos were taken by Fort Worth Star-Telegram photographers covering the Kennedys’ visit and the aftermath of the assassination in Dealey Plaza.

Lee Harvey Oswald, who shot Kennedy, was killed by Jack Ruby two days later and buried on Nov. 25. Reporters had to serve as pallbearers.

The photos below also show scenes from inside the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository and from outside Parkland Hospital, where Kennedy was rushed.

Nov. 22, 1963: President and Mrs. John F. Kennedy arrive at Love Field, Dallas, greeted by a crowd. Bodyguard to Mrs. Kennedy is Clint Hill.

Nov. 22, 1963: Texas Gov. John Connally tips his hat to President John F. Kennedy and wife Jackie as they enter the convertible limousine at Love Field in Dallas.

Nov. 22, 1963: People waiting on grassy knoll, Dealey Plaza, on morning of President John F. Kennedy assassination.

Nov. 22, 1963: People waiting on grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza on morning of President John F. Kennedy assassination.

Nov. 22, 1963: Looking toward Texas Book Depository building, Dealey Plaza, during President John F. Kennedy assassination.

Nov. 22, 1963: The Grassy knoll and Elm Street looking west, Dealey Plaza, following John F. Kennedy’s assassination

Nov. 22, 1963: The Grassy Knoll and Elm Street looking west, Dealey Plaza, following President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Nov. 22, 1963: Grassy Knoll, Dealey Plaza, following President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas.

Nov. 22, 1963: The Grassy Knoll, Dealey Plaza, following President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Nov. 22, 1963: Bullet fragments found in the grass across Elm Street from the building in which the killer shot President John F. Kennedy in Dealey Plaza, Dallas.

Nov. 22, 1963: Photo taken from moving press bus, people standing on the bridge overlooking grassy knoll after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Nov. 22, 1963: Texas Book Depository building where Oswald shot John F. Kennedy, photo taken after shooting.

Nov. 22, 1963: Sixth floor in Texas Book Depository building where Lee Harvey Oswald shot President John F. Kennedy.

Nov. 22, 1963: Sixth-floor area in Texas Book Depository building where Lee Harvey Oswald shot President John F. Kennedy in Dallas

Nov. 22, 1963: View onto Elm Street from sixth-floor window in Texas Book Depository building where Lee Harvey Oswald shot President John F. Kennedy in Dallas.

Nov. 22, 1963: Crowd waiting for news of of President John F. Kennedy outside Parkland Hospital emergency room. The black limousine under the portico is the car the president was in when he was shot.

Nov. 22, 1963: President John F. Kennedy’s limousine parked at the emergency room entrance of Parkland Hospital, Dallas, following the assassination.

Nov. 22, 1963: President John F. Kennedy’s limousine parked at the emergency room entrance of Parkland Hospital, Dallas, following the assassination.

Nov. 22, 1963: The empty limousine with flowers on the back seat outside Parkland Hospital following the President John F. Kennedy assassination.

Nov. 22, 1963: A crowd awaiting news outside the emergency room entrance of Parkland Hospital, Dallas, following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Nov. 22, 1963: Assistant presidential press secretary Malcolm Kilduff announces death of President John F. Kennedy to reporters in a classroom at U.T. Southwestern Medical School next to Parkland Hospital, Dallas.

Nov. 22, 1963: Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson in the back of a car in Dallas following the death of President John F. Kennedy.

Nov. 22, 1963: Dallas crime lab detective J.C. Day with rifle found at Texas School Book Depository building used to killed President John F. Kennedy.

Nov. 22, 1963: Lee Harvey Oswald in police custody, Dallas, following assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Nov. 22, 1963: Mary Moorman, witness to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination at Dealey Plaza, Dallas.

Aerial of area where John F. Kennedy was assassinated, Dealey Plaza and Texas School Book Depository, Dallas. President’s car represented by spot X, and circle indicates where the assassin was situated.

Nov. 23, 1963: Dealey Plaza and the Texas State Book Depository building with crowds on street mourning the assassination of President John F. Kennedy the day after the shooting.

Nov. 24, 1963: Lee Harvey Oswald’s body guarded by police at Parkland Hospital waiting for pick up by Miller Funeral Home.

Nov. 24, 1963: Dallas District Attorney Henry Wade tells reporters at the Dallas Police Department that conviction is likely for Lee Harvey Oswald in President Kennedy’s assassination

Nov. 24, 1963: Jack Ruby in police custody for shooting Lee Harvey Oswald

Nov. 25, 1963: Lee Harvey Oswald funeral, Fort Worth’s Rose Hill Cemetery; Marina Oswald, carrying child, walks toward gravesite.

Nov. 25, 1963: Lee Harvey Oswald funeral, Fort Worth’s Rose Hill Cemetery; Oswald’s family at gravesite: wife, Marina with young daughter, brother R.L. Oswald of Denton, and mother Marguerite Oswald with baby.

Nov. 25, 1963: Lee Harvey Oswald funeral, Fort Worth’s Rose Hill Cemetery; people, mostly reporters, standing around gravesite.

