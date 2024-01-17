JFK Causeway repairs, lane closures begin again Thursday

Overlay work by contractors on travel lanes of the JFK Causeway bridge will start Thursday, weather permitting, Texas Department of Transportation said in a news release Wednesday.

“This work will require various, alternating, single-lane closures through the end of February,” department spokesperson Rickey Dailey said in the release. “One travel lane in both directions will always remain open through the duration of the overlay work.”

Dailey said the continuous, single-lane closures are necessary.

Message boards will let drivers know about the work and the 24-hour, single-lane closures, the release said.

The bridge is undergoing a $9 million maintenance project “designed to maximize the life of the bridge and to reduce the overall life-cycle costs of the bridge,” the release stated.

The main span of the bridge is undergoing repairs to its substructure, superstructure, and railing. A armor joints and bearing pads are being replaced and at the bridge lanes will be resurfaced, the release said.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: JFK Causeway repairs, lane closures begin Thursday