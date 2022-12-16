JFK Files: What we're learning from newly released Kennedy assassination records

Reuters Videos

STORY: "We're not going to allow comments from Russia to dictate the security assistance that we provide to Ukraine," Ryder said.Earlier Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow was recommending Washington "draw the right conclusions" from Moscow's warnings that U.S.-supplied military equipment would become legitimate targets for Russian missile strikes.Ryder also announced the U.S. military will expand its training of Ukrainian military personnel in Germany, including training in combined arms. He said the new training will involve approximately 500 Ukrainians per month and will not require an increase in U.S. troop deployments to Europe.