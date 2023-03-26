JFK and Jackie Kennedy's first home as a married couple is going up for sale in DC. The listing includes candid photos of the couple.

John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie Bouvier, in 1953. Orlando Suero. ullstein bild via Getty Images

One of John F. Kennedy's earliest residences in DC is about to go up for sale for $2 million.

John and Jackie Kennedy lived at the home on Dent Place early in their marriage.

The Redfin listing includes candids of the couple alongside recent photos of the luxurious home.

The home was the Kennedy's first as a newlywed couple.

John F. Kennedy says goodbye to his wife, Jackie, who is on her way to classes at Georgetown University's Foreign Service School. Orlando Suero. Bettmann via Getty Images.

One of the old homes of former President John F. Kennedy is about to be listed publicly for sale in Washington, DC, and the listing includes candid photos of his life with Jackie Kennedy early in their marriage.

The home at 3321 Dent Place NW, where the Kennedys "signed their first lease as a newly married couple," will be listed this week for $2 million, according to Redfin. The broker, Michael Brennan, did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

John F. Kennedy had just been elected to the US Senate.

John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie Bouvier, in 1953. Orlando Suero. ullstein bild via Getty Images

Shortly after their September 1953 wedding, John and Jakie Kennedy moved into the home in December of 1953, according to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. After serving three terms in the US House, Kennedy had just been elected to the Senate in 1952, according to the presidential library.

The couple enjoyed relaxing in their backyard garden.

John and Jackie Kennedy in the garden at their home. Orlando Suero. ullstein bild via Getty Images.

"JFK, still a junior senator at the time, and Jackie enjoyed hosting formal dinner parties and relaxing in the backyard garden," according to the Redfin listing. "The four level property has been with the same family since it was built in 1942."

The home will be listed for $2 million, according to Redfin.

John F. Kennedy. Orlando Suero. ullstein bild via Getty Images

"Outside, the English garden style backyard, complete with profusions of purple bearded iris and white peonies, leads down an all-brick walkway to a fully-detached garage," according to Redfin.

The listing photos of the luxurious home include vintage shots of the Kennedys taken by Orland Suero for the book "Camelot at Dawn" by Suero and Anne Garside, according to Redfin.

It has been a family home since 1942, according to Redfin.

Senator John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie, studying after dinner. Orlando Suero. Bettman via Getty Images.

The luxurious 3,072-square-foot home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing.

"This classic Georgetown home retains numerous period details including wide-board Canadian oak floors, a wood burning fireplace, expansive dining room with real oak molding and sun-filled living room with a wall of windows overlooking the garden," the listing said.

