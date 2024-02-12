JFRD at scene of commercial building fire in Mandarin area

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it’s working on a commercial building fire on San Jose Boulevard.

A spokesperson for JFRD told Action News Jax that no injuries have been reported at this time. However, it’s too early to know what caused the fire.

Crews are working a structure fire to a commercial building in the 9600 block of San Jose Blvd…. Expect delays in the area. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) February 12, 2024

