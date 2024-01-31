JFRD: School bus fire on I-10 eastbound at Cassat Avenue

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on 1-10 eastbound at Cassatt Avenue.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there is smoke in the area.

Duval County Public Schools says they are aware of the situation and there were no students on board and the driver is safe.

The bus that was on fire was the Durham bus #349.

According to JFRD, four units responded and there are no injuries reported at this time.

According to FDOT, all lanes are closed.

