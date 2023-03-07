Jhamel Addison Scott pleads not guilty on two counts of first-degree murder

Mar. 7—WELCH — A McDowell County man pleaded not guilty Monday on charges of first-degree murder in the April 2022 shooting death of his girlfriend and her unborn child.

Jhamel Addison Scott, 24, of Welch was arraigned Monday morning before Circuit Court Judge Edward J. Kornish. Scott arraigned by video conference in the judge's chambers.

The February 2023 term of the McDowell County Grand Jury indicted Scott on two counts of first-degree murder. Scott was arrested April 8, 2022 and charged with first-degree murder after the death of his girlfriend, Summer Robinette, 20, at their Stewart Street home in Welch.

Welch Police Chief Timothy Vineyard was dispatched at 1:33 a.m. the day of the shooting. Scott was present when Vineyard arrived and told him where the weapon could be found.

Vineyard stated later that he entered the house and found Robinette on the bedroom floor beside the bed. She had been shot with a .357-caliber handgun.

Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett said after the grand jury indictments were released that her office waited on deciding on how to charge Scott until the medical examiner confirmed how far Robinette was in her pregnancy. She was approximately 23 weeks pregnant.

The decision was made to charge Scott under West Virginia's Unborn Victims of Violent Crime Act, Puckett said then. He was presumed to be the father and he had been in a relationship with Robinette.

A motions hearing was scheduled for May, and Scott's trial was set to start in June. Attorney R. Keith Flinchum, who is representing Scott, said the defense may have motions regarding pretrial publicity and expert witnesses.

Scott is being held without bond at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Logan County

