Jhené Aiko, 'America the Beautiful,' Super Bowl LVI
Jhené Aiko performs "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LVI, held Feb. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles.
The Colts appear ready to cut bait on quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz will probably be traded or released by March 18, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN. The reason March 18 is significant is that Wentz’s contract calls for his full $22 million base salary to be guaranteed, and for him to receive a $6.29 [more]
With football's top prize on the line, sportsbetting.ag determined which team — the hometown heroes or the underdogs — had more support in each state.
Former Ravens inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan has found a new NFL job
Joe Burrow won over his Bengals teammates before ever attempting a pro pass.
Longtime NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge today. Peterson, who had been in Los Angeles for pre-Super Bowl festivities, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after an incident with his wife on a plane that was about to take off, according to TMZ.com. The report says the [more]
If Aaron Rodgers wants a strong financial commitment from the Packers, the team is willing to offer it, per NFL Network.
The legends point to the same things everyone else sees as the cause of the Dallas drought; Micah spices up the Cowboys-Bengals game in '22. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Eric Dickerson has a bone to pick with the Rams.
The Bengal Boys' latest offering - a parody of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" - is called "Bohemian 513."
Andrew Whitworth, 40, is one of the LA Rams' most important players. As he ages in the league, he has taken a stricter approach to his lifestyle.
The Patriots' coaching staff is getting is extremely thin on the offensive side.
People noticed how the league has treated the Green Bay Packers quarterback, as compared to the activist and former San Francisco 49ers player.
He’s retired, for now. He’s under contract with the Buccaneers, for now. The question is whether Tom Brady will stay retired — and whether the Buccaneers will make irreversible plans for life without him before he potentially unretires. Six days after the First Annual Brady Retirement Watch ended, Brady himself commenced the First Annual Brady [more]
Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about coming out of retirement.
The LA Rams remain one of the least injured teams since 2016. Their sports medicine VP said it's thanks to an approach inspired by the Premier League.
Kickoff for Super Bowl 2022 is just moments away and the game is airing LIVE on NBC and Peacock with coverage beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Big Game this year including the date, start time, teams playing, halftime show, national anthem, TV
Joe Burrow really pulled up to the Super Bowl in that.
Unlike the two coaches in Super Bowl LVI, Bill Belichick has loads of Super Bowl experience. Here's what the Patriots coach told his players as they prepared for the big game, according to Julian Edelman.
Four of the Jets' first five picks in the 2022 NFL draft are used on defense in Draft Wire's latest three-round mock.
Just hours before Super Bowl 2022 kicked off, Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Ann Sluss proved she is rooting for Los Angeles Rams running back Jake Funk.