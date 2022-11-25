JHM Consolidation Berhad (KLSE:JHM) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

There wouldn't be many who think JHM Consolidation Berhad's (KLSE:JHM) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.7x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Malaysia is similar at about 13x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for JHM Consolidation Berhad as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Is There Some Growth For JHM Consolidation Berhad?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, JHM Consolidation Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 12% last year. However, due to its less than impressive performance prior to this period, EPS growth is practically non-existent over the last three years overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 22% per annum during the coming three years according to the twin analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.5% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that JHM Consolidation Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that JHM Consolidation Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for JHM Consolidation Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

