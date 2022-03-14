Jho Low Stole $1.42 Billion From Goldman 1MDB Deals, FBI Agent Says
(Bloomberg) -- Fugitive financier Jho Low, the alleged mastermind of the 1MDB scandal, stole $1.42 billion from bond transactions that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. arranged for the Malaysian wealth fund, an FBI agent who traced the funds testified.
Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Eric Van Dorn cited the sum from the witness stand on Monday in the bribery trial of ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng. Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak reaped $756 million of the $6.5 billion total, Van Dorn told the jury. And Khadem al-Qubaisi, a former managing director of Abu Dhabi’s state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co., which guaranteed the 1MDB transactions, received $472.8 million, Van Dorn told the jurors in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.
Ng is the only Goldman banker to go to trial over the epic looting of 1Malaysia Development Bhd. Van Dorn, who said he tracked how the money was siphoned off to at least 16 recipients, told the jury that Ng got $35.1 million from two of the three bond transactions, while former Goldman banker Tim Leissner, who pleaded guilty to the fraud and is cooperating with the U.S. against Ng, got $73.4 million.
Najib was convicted in Malaysia and sentenced to 12 years in prison. He is appealing the conviction. A spokesman for Najib didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment on Van Dorn’s testimony.
The case is U.S. v. Low Taek Jho, 18-cr-538, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).
