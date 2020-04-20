What Can We Make Of JiaChen Holding Group Limited’s (HKG:1937) High Return On Capital?

Today we'll evaluate JiaChen Holding Group Limited (HKG:1937) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for JiaChen Holding Group:

0.17 = CN¥30m ÷ (CN¥359m - CN¥188m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, JiaChen Holding Group has an ROCE of 18%.

Does JiaChen Holding Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, JiaChen Holding Group's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 8.7% average in the Building industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from JiaChen Holding Group's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

JiaChen Holding Group's current ROCE of 18% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 24% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how JiaChen Holding Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1937 Past Revenue and Net Income April 20th 2020 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is JiaChen Holding Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

JiaChen Holding Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

JiaChen Holding Group has total assets of CN¥359m and current liabilities of CN¥188m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 52% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.