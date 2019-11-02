Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (HKG:177): Did It Outperform The Industry?

After looking at Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited's (SEHK:177) latest earnings announcement (30 September 2019), I found it useful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether Jiangsu Expressway's performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

How Well Did 177 Perform?

177's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of CN¥4.3b has declined by -1.4% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 15%, indicating the rate at which 177 is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Let's examine what's going on with margins and whether the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Jiangsu Expressway has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.4% exceeds the HK Infrastructure industry of 6.0%, indicating Jiangsu Expressway has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Jiangsu Expressway’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 14% to 11%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 29% to 55% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I recommend you continue to research Jiangsu Expressway to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

