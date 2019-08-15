Jiangsu Expressway (HKG:177) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (HKG:177) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Jiangsu Expressway Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Jiangsu Expressway had CN¥16.1b of debt, an increase on CN¥14.8b, over one year. However, it also had CN¥1.89b in cash, and so its net debt is CN¥14.2b.

SEHK:177 Historical Debt, August 15th 2019 More

A Look At Jiangsu Expressway's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Jiangsu Expressway had liabilities of CN¥6.54b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥12.6b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥1.89b as well as receivables valued at CN¥405.2m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥16.9b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Jiangsu Expressway is worth CN¥50.1b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Jiangsu Expressway's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.2 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 1k times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Unfortunately, Jiangsu Expressway saw its EBIT slide 2.6% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Jiangsu Expressway's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.