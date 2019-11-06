Is Jiangsu NandaSoft Technology (HKG:8045) Using Debt Sensibly?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Jiangsu NandaSoft Technology Company Limited (HKG:8045) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Jiangsu NandaSoft Technology's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Jiangsu NandaSoft Technology had CN¥289.8m of debt, an increase on CN¥132.7m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥73.1m, its net debt is less, at about CN¥216.8m.

SEHK:8045 Historical Debt, November 6th 2019 More

How Strong Is Jiangsu NandaSoft Technology's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Jiangsu NandaSoft Technology had liabilities of CN¥448.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥343.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥73.1m as well as receivables valued at CN¥82.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥636.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the CN¥259.6m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Jiangsu NandaSoft Technology would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Jiangsu NandaSoft Technology will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Jiangsu NandaSoft Technology reported revenue of CN¥425m, which is a gain of 3.5%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Jiangsu NandaSoft Technology produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost CN¥5.5m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it burned through CN¥39m in negative free cash flow over the last year. That means it's on the risky side of things. For riskier companies like Jiangsu NandaSoft Technology I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.