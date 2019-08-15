Is Jiashili Group Limited’s (HKG:1285) 16% ROCE Any Good?

Today we'll look at Jiashili Group Limited (HKG:1285) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Jiashili Group:

0.16 = CN¥132m ÷ (CN¥1.4b - CN¥585m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Jiashili Group has an ROCE of 16%.

Does Jiashili Group Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Jiashili Group's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Food industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Jiashili Group sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Jiashili Group's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Jiashili Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Jiashili Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Jiashili Group has total assets of CN¥1.4b and current liabilities of CN¥585m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 41% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Jiashili Group's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Jiashili Group's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. Jiashili Group looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .